Over 1300 Equity Members Send Letter to The Broadway League

Actors' Equity Association has released a letter signed by more than 1300 actors and stage managers who work on Broadway urging The Broadway League to join them in building a safer, more sustainable and healthier Broadway. The union and the employer group have been in negotiations since August 25 over the Production Contract, which contains the terms of employment for stage managers and actors on Broadway and Broadway-style sit-down productions around the country.

The letter says:

We are Equity United: the community of union actors and stage managers who make and celebrate Broadway theatre.

Eight times a week, we show up for our audiences, but what audiences don’t see are all the additional hours behind the scenes it takes to stay show-ready. The work is intense, the schedules are grueling, and we show up with extraordinary skill, passion, and commitment. Now we’re asking you to show up for us. Our proposals are fair and reasonable:

Pivot toward humane scheduling, including providing appropriate paid time off, to keep everyone in the best shape possible to do the work



Pay your fair share toward our health insurance



Reasonably and safely staff our workplaces to foster safety and prevent emergencies

These are the building blocks of a sustainable career… and of a healthier Broadway! And this is our chance to create a better future together. We call on you to meet this moment, to truly listen to your workers, and to join us in building an agreement that reflects respect, dignity, and care.

We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our fellow Equity stage managers, actors, and staff at the bargaining table. We are united, we are resolute, and we know Broadway is stronger when its workers are protected, supported, and heard.

The more than 1300 signatories include Equity members working in every show currently open on Broadway. The full text of the letter with the list of signers at the time of publication is available to download here. Equity members who would like to add their names to the letter may do so at https://actorsequity.org/BwaySupport.

Last February, Actors’ Equity Association resolved an eight-month strike against The Broadway League on their Development Agreement, which covers the development of new works by Broadway League producers, usually prior to an intended Production Contract engagement. The current Production Contract agreement began on December 19, 2022, and expires on September 28, 2025.