Industry Pro Newsletter: 4,000 Broadway Recordings Head to the Classroom

This week's newsletter explores the delicate balance between preserving theatre's past and navigating its present challenges and triumphs. We highlight two major archival initiatives from the Wait in the Wings foundation and the New York Public Library, both aimed at making theatrical history more accessible than ever. This theme of legacy is also present in stories of history being made, as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child prepares to break a significant Broadway record, and of history at risk, with a historic California theatre facing potential demolition. We'll also cover the immediate business of the stage, from a high-profile lawsuit and regional leadership changes to concerns that public transit cuts could hinder the industry's ongoing recovery.

Employment Opportunity

Marketing Manager - George Street Playhouse, New Brunswick, NJ

The Marketing Manager is responsible for planning, producing, and executing marketing initiatives that promote George Street Playhouse’s productions, programs, and events to achieve earned revenue goals. This position requires a hands-on marketer with strong skills in social media, content creation, and digital communications. The role works closely with the Sales & Audience Development Manager, Patron Services Manager, and other departments to ensure cohesive branding and audience engagement across all channels.

Industry Trends

Wait in the Wings Launches Nonprofit, Will Host First 'Broadway History Harvest'

The theatrical history organization Wait in the Wings has officially launched its nonprofit arm, the Archival Foundation. The foundation's first major event will be the "Broadway History Harvest," held at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on September 27. The public is invited to bring personal Broadway memorabilia and ephemera for assessment by professional archivists. This initiative seeks to discover and digitize significant historical items held in private collections to preserve them for future generations.

Broadway/New York

TOFT Initiative Will Allow NYC Classrooms to Screen 4,000 Broadway Recordings

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is launching a new program to expand access to its archives. Through the Theatre on Film and Tape (TOFT) Archive, New York City public school classrooms will now be able to screen more than 4,000 recordings of live theatrical performances. This initiative removes the barrier of having to visit the library's Lincoln Center location in person. The program aims to make invaluable records of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions an accessible educational tool for students.

Ciara Renée Sues WANTED Producers After Being Cut from Broadway Cast

Actress Ciara Renée has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the producers of the musical WANTED. The suit was filed after she was terminated from the lead role following the show's pre-Broadway production at Paper Mill Playhouse. Her contract allegedly guaranteed her the role for the subsequent Broadway run, and she is seeking $450,000, which she claims is the full salary from that guarantee.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes 3rd Longest-Running Play of All Time

The hit production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child achieved a major Broadway milestone on Monday, September 1, 2025. On that date, it played its 2,328th performance, officially surpassing the run of Abie's Irish Rose to become the third longest-running play in Broadway history.

Regional

MSN.com: Theater audiences are slowly coming back, but SEPTA cuts could change that

Leaders in Philadelphia's arts community are concerned about proposed service cuts by SEPTA, the city's transit authority. While theater attendance has been gradually recovering, arts executives worry that reduced evening and weekend public transportation options could hinder this progress and make it harder for patrons to attend shows. The potential service reduction stems from a looming budget deficit as federal pandemic relief funding expires.

Delaware Theatre Company Welcomes New Managing Director

The Delaware Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Candice Buchanan as its new Managing Director. Buchanan, who previously served as Chief Programs and Development Officer at YWCA Delaware, will lead the organization in partnership with Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick. This marks a return to a shared leadership model for the theater as it prepares for its upcoming season.

San Diego Union Tribune: Decaying California Theatre must be sold or demolished, San Diego officials say

The city of San Diego has issued an ultimatum for the historic California Theatre on C Street, ordering the owners to either sell or demolish the 98-year-old building. The once-ornate theater has fallen into severe disrepair for years, creating a public safety risk in the downtown area. This "order to vacate" is the city's most forceful step yet to resolve the property's hazardous and blighted condition.

International

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Issues Over 2.6 Million Tickets Across 3,893 Shows

The 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe has concluded its successful run, having issued more than 2.6 million tickets for a total of 3,893 unique shows. The events were presented across hundreds of venues in the city, and the attendance figures reflect a strong audience demand and a continued rebound for the world's largest arts festival. The event provided a platform for performers from around the globe.

Missed our last few newsletters?

August 25, 2025 - Kennedy Center Cuts Staff; Chicago Theatres Fight for Tax Credit

This week, theaters are dealing with critical financial and leadership decisions across the board. We're covering the ongoing fight for a state tax credit in Chicago, staff cuts at the Kennedy Center, and leadership changes at both Trinity Rep and Opera Australia. In New York, the debate over the proposed Times Square casino continues. Alongside these challenges, we're also seeing positive steps for the industry's future, including the launch of a new national arts accessibility hub and the date being set for the 2026 Jimmy Awards.

August 18, 2025 - Economic Indicators from NYC and Canada: NYC Foot Traffic Rebounds, Canada's Recovery Lags

This week's industry news paints a complex picture of resilience, challenge, and change across the theatrical landscape. While new data reveals a promising, though uneven, post-pandemic recovery in both New York City foot traffic and the Canadian arts economy, financial realities remain stark, highlighted by the unfortunate closure of Berkeley's Aurora Theatre. Yet, signs of forward momentum are clear, with new leadership at the SDC Foundation, significant NAMT grants fostering new work, and Ohio creating new tax incentives for touring productions.

August 11, 2025 - Broadway Well Represented at Las Culturistas, Weinstein Sues Over Finding Neverland Profits

In this week's newsletter, we're seeing the many ways the theatre industry is securing its future. From new partnerships like Caesars Palace and Wendell Pierce's initiative to support historic theaters of color, to crucial last-minute funding for a Charlotte arts group, the community is working to sustain its institutions. We also look at new leadership with the Seattle Children's Theatre naming its first woman of color as Artistic Director, and discuss the importance of new British musicals with director Alex Jackson. Plus, we'll cover the latest in Broadway legal disputes and award season triumphs, ensuring you're up-to-date on all the developments across the globe.

