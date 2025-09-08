Industry Pro Newsletter: Mission Critical for Arts Criticism

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Before we dive into this week’s stories, a quick update on some audience data from BroadwayWorld. We recently asked our audience a few different questions in our regular newsletter - the first, asking how many live events they attend in a month. With options of 0-1, 2-3, 4-5, and 5+, our audience reported that they fall nearly evenly across the spectrum - indicating that the BroadwayWorld audience is an excellent cross-section of the casual theatergoer and the highly committed fan. Further backing that data up is a question we are currently deploying in our newsletter asking if readers are currently subscribed to a full season at a regional theater for the 2025-2026 season. Early data from that question shows a nearly even split - 50.5% reporting they are subscribed, and 49.5% reporting they are not subscribed. If you’re interested in reaching both casual theatergoers and diehard fans, subscribers and single ticket buyers - then get in touch with your BroadwayWorld advertising sales rep today.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Event Lead & Marketing - The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College

Event supervision duties include overseeing staff and the theatre's technical operations, fostering positive client and community relations, and protecting the theatre assets. Marketing duties include creating and implementing a marketing plan that generates visibility, community engagement, and increased attendance to the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College. Marketing will include digital, social media, print, websites, developing partnerships, leveraging existing marketing initiatives, and working with the Edmonds College marketing department.

Industry Trends

BroadwayWorld Launches Stage Mag 2.0, Adding Print-Ready Programs to Free Digital Platform

BroadwayWorld’s industry-leading, completely free digital show program service, Stage Mag, today announced the launch of Stage Mag 2.0, adding the long-requested ability to create print-ready programs in both A4 and US Letter formats. With just a click, every Stage Mag can now be output as a professional, print-ready PDF—perfect for self-printing or for professional printers.

Mission Critical for Arts Criticism

A recent job posting from The New York Times seeking a new theatre critic sparked widespread industry debate due to its emphasis on multimedia storytelling and platform versatility. The position calls for a “dynamic, digital-first writer” adept at using visuals, audio, and alternative formats—while still producing engaging criticism for both casual readers and seasoned theatre fans. This move is part of a larger restructuring across the Times’ culture department, impacting multiple arts beats. The article situates this shift within the broader decline of arts criticism, citing recent cutbacks at the Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune as further signs of contraction.

BroadwayWorld Releases New Versions of iOS and Android Apps

BroadwayWorld announced updated versions of its iOS and Android apps, redesigned for performance, stability, and enhanced user experience. The refreshed apps integrate the platform’s latest features, including breaking news push alerts and personalized tools like BWW My Shows and BWW For You. The redesign also aligns app navigation and design with recent web upgrades. These updated apps reinforce BroadwayWorld’s standing as the industry’s most comprehensive mobile destination for theatre coverage.

Broadway/New York

Exclusive: Inside the Numbers – Who Benefited and Why Broadway Still Needs a Tax Credit

New York State has distributed $232.8 million in theatrical tax credits and allocated another $136.4 million as of August 18, 2025. While the credits are legally designated for “for-profit” shows, several nonprofit productions—including Liberation and Cult of Love—qualified and received funds. Many major Broadway productions received the maximum $3 million credit, while off-Broadway shows received smaller caps of up to $350,000. With funds nearly exhausted, the Broadway League is advocating for a three-year extension and streamlined repayment mechanisms going forward.

Thomas Schumacher, Disney Theatrical’s Chief Creative Officer, to Depart

Thomas Schumacher is set to step down from his role as Chief Creative Officer at Disney Theatrical after nearly four decades with the company. Managing Director Andrew Flatt will take over strategy and business operations, while Executive Producer Anne Quart will oversee creative and production initiatives. Schumacher originally joined Disney Animation and transitioned to focus entirely on theatrical production in 2002. He credited his longevity to collaborations with Flatt and Quart, and expressed confidence in their leadership moving forward.

Public Theater Workers Ratify Union Agreement with IATSE

Production staff at The Public Theater have ratified a union contract with IATSE by a near-unanimous vote of 112–3. The agreement, effective as of September 1, includes wage increases and comprehensive benefits, offering workers enhanced stability and protections. It marks one of the first unionized agreements of its kind at a major Off‑Broadway institution. A props artisan at The Public emphasized the agreement’s role in fostering sustainability and equity for production staff.

Executive Director Shane D. Hudson to Depart Primary Stages in Fall 2025

Shane D. Hudson will leave his post as Executive Director of Primary Stages this fall after a decade at the helm. The company will engage Tom O’Connor Consulting Group to guide strategic planning and growth, rather than seeking an immediate replacement. Hudson will shift into a new role as Director of Brand & Operations at BON TON goods, a luxury business he co-founded with his husband in Scandinavia. His tenure included significant organizational restructuring, financial stabilization, and strengthening of board and marketing infrastructures.

Regional

ComEd & League of Chicago Theatres Award $230,000 in Grants

ComEd and the League of Chicago Theatres have granted a total of $230,000 to 21 nonprofit cultural organizations through their 2025 Powering the Arts Program. Each grantee can receive up to $25,000 toward initiatives aimed at expanding access to arts and culture across northern Illinois. This marks the eighth year of the program, which has distributed over $1.2 million since 2018. An external panel of judges selected projects, and grantee organizations are required to match ComEd’s funding.

Chicago Tribune: Theater Wit Receives $600,000 Grant to Cut the Cost of Its Rental Stages

Theater Wit in Chicago has received a $600,000 grant from the Bayless Family Foundation to subsidize rental costs for local theater companies. The initiative will allow productions using the venue to operate without rent or utilities for at least three years. Founder Jeremy Wechsler said the grant would significantly lower barriers for smaller companies. Theater Wit operates a three-stage facility and has long hosted diverse resident and visiting productions.

International

Variety: Equity Actors Lose High Court Case Against Casting Directory Spotlight

Equity, the UK actors’ union, filed a legal challenge against Spotlight, arguing the casting directory should be treated as an employment agency and that its subscription fees exceed lawful limits. In a High Court ruling on September 3, 2025, Judge Catherine Howells dismissed the case, affirming that Spotlight is not—and never has been—an employment agency, but rather a marketing and promotional platform for performers. The judge also found no evidence that the fees charged by Spotlight were unreasonable. Equity has expressed disappointment and is considering an appeal.

Missed our last few newsletters?

September 2, 2025 - 4,000 Broadway Recordings Head to the Classroom

This week's newsletter explores the delicate balance between preserving theatre's past and navigating its present challenges and triumphs. We highlight two major archival initiatives from the Wait in the Wings foundation and the New York Public Library, both aimed at making theatrical history more accessible than ever. This theme of legacy is also present in stories of history being made, as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child prepares to break a significant Broadway record, and of history at risk, with a historic California theatre facing potential demolition. We'll also cover the immediate business of the stage, from a high-profile lawsuit and regional leadership changes to concerns that public transit cuts could hinder the industry's ongoing recovery.

August 25, 2025 - Kennedy Center Cuts Staff; Chicago Theatres Fight for Tax Credit

This week, theaters are dealing with critical financial and leadership decisions across the board. We're covering the ongoing fight for a state tax credit in Chicago, staff cuts at the Kennedy Center, and leadership changes at both Trinity Rep and Opera Australia. In New York, the debate over the proposed Times Square casino continues. Alongside these challenges, we're also seeing positive steps for the industry's future, including the launch of a new national arts accessibility hub and the date being set for the 2026 Jimmy Awards.

August 18, 2025 - Economic Indicators from NYC and Canada: NYC Foot Traffic Rebounds, Canada's Recovery Lags

This week's industry news paints a complex picture of resilience, challenge, and change across the theatrical landscape. While new data reveals a promising, though uneven, post-pandemic recovery in both New York City foot traffic and the Canadian arts economy, financial realities remain stark, highlighted by the unfortunate closure of Berkeley's Aurora Theatre. Yet, signs of forward momentum are clear, with new leadership at the SDC Foundation, significant NAMT grants fostering new work, and Ohio creating new tax incentives for touring productions.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.





