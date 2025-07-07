Industry Pro Newsletter: Women in Theater, Engaging Gen Z, & Broadway's Big Wins!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A major thread woven throughout this week's stories is the crucial need for greater inclusivity and accessibility. We'll explore the troubling underrepresentation of women in upcoming regional theater seasons and efforts to address it, alongside insights into engaging younger demographics in cultural organizations. You'll also read about a new, tuition-free mentorship program for high school students from underrepresented communities, and a significant grant for theater renovations aimed at improving accessibility for all. Simultaneously, we examine the powerful impact of financial realities, from how rising costs are prompting local theaters to "play it safe" with programming, to the impressive box office recoupment of a Broadway hit.

ARTS REACH NYC

National Arts Marketing, Development & Ticketing Conference

Theme: NEW WAYS FORWARD – Relevance and Resurgence

We have assembled an incredible line-up of speakers bringing you the most complete and up-to-date strategies for today's and tomorrow's challenges. They will show you how to grow your audiences and donors by reimagining your business. Click here to learn more!

Employment Opportunity

Chief Production Officer - Kansas City Symphony

The Chief Production Officer (CPO) is a strategic leader responsible for the operational execution of all Kansas City Symphony performances, experiences, and events in a variety of venues. Reporting to President & CEO Danny Beckley and serving as a key member of his Executive Leadership Team, the CPO collaborates closely with peers— Chief Financial Officer Sara Lohe, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Julius Lai, and Chief Development Officer Eva James Toia—to deliver extraordinary musical experiences that engage, inspire, and grow audiences.

Industry Trends

Where Are the Women? New Theater Season Announcements Signal a Troubling Setback

The 2025-2026 theater season announcements show a concerning underrepresentation of women. Prominent companies like Playwrights Horizons and Williamstown have notably few female playwrights and directors. This trend prompted the Lillys, an organization dedicated to gender parity, to arrange a town hall meeting. The initiative aims to address this issue and advocate for improved female representation in theater.

ColleenDilen.com: Minding the Age Gap: Understanding Younger Members for Cultural Organizations (DATA)

This article explores whether cultural organizations are effectively engaging Millennial and Gen Z members at rates proportionate to their demographics. It examines the average age difference between an organization's visitors and its members. The piece also delves into the influence of an organization's mission as a driving factor for membership. Furthermore, it addresses common difficulties in acquiring new members and retaining existing ones, noting current softness in renewal rates.

Broadway/New York

Lear deBessonet Begins as Lincoln Center Theater Kewsong Lee Artistic Director

Lear deBessonet officially began her tenure as the Kewsong Lee Artistic Director at Lincoln Center Theater on July 1, 2025. Her appointment was made possible by a significant gift from Board Chair Kewsong Lee and his wife, Zita Ezpeleta. The Tony-nominated director is set to guide the multi-Tony Award-winning three-theater complex into its next phase. Her first season will commence on September 26, 2025, with the production of Ragtime.

Photos: The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab to Present SPRINGBOARD TO DESIGN Theatrical Mentorship

The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab is launching "Springboard to Design," a tuition-free theatrical design mentorship program for high school students from underrepresented communities. Running from July 6-12, 2025, the program will offer hands-on workshops in various design disciplines. Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn will lead the initiative. This program aims to expand access to theatre education and promote inclusivity, requiring no prior experience.

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Recoups on Broadway

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" has recouped its Broadway investment during its final week of performances. The production, starring Sarah Snook, achieved a new weekly gross record of $2,092,069, marking the first time it surpassed $2 million in a single week. This accomplishment also represents the second-highest weekly gross for any show at the Music Box Theatre. The Tony-winning play concluded its successful run on Sunday, June 29.

Regional

Rochester Broadway Theatre League Receives $1 Million State Grant for Renovation Project

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) has been awarded a $1 million state grant, secured by New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney. This funding will support critical renovations at the Joseph A. Floreano Entertainment and Education Center, located within the West Herr Auditorium Theatre. This grant is the sole state funding allocated for the renovation, which aims to improve accessibility and enhance the functionality of RBTL's educational and community programs. Senator Cooney highlighted the crucial role of the arts, particularly in the present climate.

International

ArtsProfessional.co.uk: Local theatres playing safe as financial pressures increase, study finds

A study by the Local Theatre Touring Alliance (LTTA) reveals that local theatres are increasingly "playing safe" due to heightened financial pressures. Based on responses from 52 venues, the study indicates a trend towards more one-night events and a decrease in programming for opera, ballet, and contemporary dance. Rising costs and evolving audience behaviors, such as later booking and a preference for established titles, are impacting both programming and financial stability. Despite these challenges, many venue managers remain optimistic and are exploring increased collaboration and new touring models.

The Stage: SOLT re-elects Henny Finch to board and appoints new member Lil Lambley

The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has re-elected Henny Finch, who serves as the executive director of Donmar Warehouse, to its board. In addition, Lil Lambley has been appointed as a new member of the board. This development was reported by Georgia Luckhurst on July 1, 2025.

