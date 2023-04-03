Industry Pro Newsletter: AEA Forms a PAC, Visa Fees for Artists on the Rise, Winners of the Oliviers







Employment Opportunity

Grants Manager - Dramatists Guild Foundation

The Grants Manager will be responsible for the research, development and execution of DGF's granting programs including Emergency grants as well as new initiatives. This person will ensure a thorough and efficient turnaround for applications, collaborate with the Director of Grants and Programs to build effective and sustainable execution of grant programs as well as be responsible for the study and awareness of relevant grantmaking practices. The Grants Manager will participate in strategic conversations and brainstorming with DGF staff in pursuit of big-picture, organizational goals that align with our trust-based philanthropic approach to grantmaking. Click here to learn more...

Industry Trends

AEA Forms Political Action Committee

The goal of the PAC is to advance the interests of AEA members through political advocacy, lobbying, and electoral support for candidates who champion the issues important to the performing arts community. The Equity PAC will be led by a board of directors consisting of AEA members from across the country and will work in coordination with the union's existing government affairs department. The launch of the Equity PAC is seen as a significant step forward in the union's efforts to influence political outcomes that impact the lives and livelihoods of its members. Click here to read more...

Visa Fees for Performing Artists Likely Going to Rise

The Biden administration is considering a proposal to increase visa fees for performing artists traveling to the U.S. The proposal, put forth by the Department of Homeland Security, would increase fees for certain visa categories, including the O and P visas commonly used by artists and entertainers. The fee increase, if implemented, could make it more difficult and expensive for international artists to travel to the U.S. for performances, and could have a negative impact on the performing arts industry. The proposal is currently open for public comment before any final decisions are made. Click here to read more...

Sarah Mantell Wins Susan Smith Blackburn Prize

Playwright Sarah Mantell has been named the winner of the 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for her play "Futurity". The annual prize, which honors outstanding plays written by women, carries a cash award of $25,000 and is considered one of the most prestigious honors for female playwrights. "Futurity" is described as a searing exploration of race and identity in America, and has been praised by judges for its originality, power, and relevance. Click here to read more...

Broadway/New York

Last month, when the Lucille Lortel Theatre announced the purchase of a new building in Chelsea, the release was somewhat surprising. It didn't come as a total shock that the Lortel was in the market for additional space--in 2021, the non-profit announced it was purchasing the Cherry Lane for $11 million before the deal fell apart. What caught some off-guard is that the Lortel also announced artistic leaders focusing on the development of new works. This at a time when non-profits are concerned about funds drying up and development programs have been shuttering.

"Off-Broadway people are crazy optimists," said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

When you think of the Lucille Lortel Theatre, you likely picture the rental venue on Christopher Street. You may also know of some of the behind-the-scenes activities the Lucille Lortel Theatre non-profit does, but you don't know it as a producing entity, because it has not been one in quite some time. Lucille Lortel, who passed away in 1999, was a producer, but when she died, the theater's board made the decision not to produce. That has now changed after what, according to Forbes, was essentially a decade-long soul-searching process.

Playwright Caridad Svich has been announced as Artistic Director of New Play Development and Michael Heitzman as Artistic Director of New Musical Development.

"They have this commitment to not letting theater die," Svich said of the Lortel board. "They want to take the theater flame and keep it alive."

Located on 18th Street, the new space will act as the theater company's headquarters, featuring a 61-seat studio theater, a co-working space for artists, and office space. Forbes said the theater in Chelsea is going to be built with all-natural products--wood, clay and brick, no vinyl or cinderblocks--to give it a warm feel. But he also wants it to feel a little unfinished, believing the red velvet seats of the original Lucille Lortel Theatre come with certain expectations. The new building cost of $5.35 million was covered by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation Inc. (a separate non-profit that reported over $18 million in assets on its 2020 tax return), which will also support the building's renovation and some producing efforts moving forward. While the original release said the Chelsea space is anticipated to open in 2025, Svich said it will be five years before work will be produced there.

The original Lucille Lortel Theatre will still exist. It will be used as a rental space, but one day may also host works produced by the theater company that shares its name. Meanwhile, Lortel is already in the producing game. Fall 2022, it produced FOUR SAINTS IN THREE ACTS at Target Margin Theater and co-produced Kate Berlant's show KATE at the Connelly Theater. And Svich are Heitzman are currently developing work with artists.

"We're going to have an open submission period in the fall," Svich explained. "Right now I'm talking to agents and keeping my ear to the ground. I'm trying to keep my selections intergenerational. I'm also looking at regions around the country that we don't see playwrights from. I feel like it's important to offer opportunities for folks that are in regions where opportunities don't exist."

Svich said there will be a focus on bilingual works, works that are climate-conscious, that are commenting on social justice and disability justice and that are concerned with health equity. Having rental income and the backing of the Lucille Lortel Foundation will help get the company off the ground, but it will also look for donations and grants.

During the years until the new space is ready, the theater company will be doing readings virtually, at some rental venues and possibly at the Christopher Street location. They'll also be discussing whether to produce or co-produce full productions on Christopher Street or at other theaters.

"It's very ambitious and utopian," Svich stated. "It's all baby steps now, but I just love the faith that art can survive."

Perfect Crime Turns 36

Off-Broadway production "Perfect Crime" will celebrate its 36th anniversary this April. The long-running show, which opened on April 18, 1987, has been performed over 13,500 times and is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the longest-running play in New York City history. The thriller, which centers around a wealthy psychiatrist accused of murdering her husband, has been praised for its engaging plot and talented cast. To celebrate the milestone, a special performance and reception will be held on April 18th at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater in New York City. Click here to read more...

Regional

LORT and AEA Reach New Five-Year Agreement

Actors' Equity Association and the League of Resident Theatres have reached a new five-year agreement that addresses several key issues facing performers in the theatre industry. The agreement includes increased wages and benefits for actors, as well as provisions for safer working conditions and greater flexibility in scheduling. The agreement has been praised by union officials and industry leaders as an important step forward in promoting the well-being and financial security of theatre professionals. Click here to read more...

Dallas Theater Center Puts Major Renovation of Space on Hold

The $308 million plan to renovate the Kalita Humphreys Theater is on hold due to financial uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, which would have transformed the theater into a performing arts center, was set to begin construction in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The official stated that the theater's management is exploring alternative funding options to complete the renovation. The Kalita Humphreys is the only theatre designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Click here to read more...

International

2023 Olivier Award Winners

Sunday night was the biggest night on the West End as the Olivier Awards were handed out from Royal Albert Hall. Check out the full list of winners here!

Nearly Half of Theatre Staff May Quit Over Audience Behavior

According to a recent survey conducted by The Stage newspaper, nearly half of theatre staff in the UK are considering leaving the industry due to poor audience behavior. The survey found that staff members often face abuse, harassment, and violence from audience members, and that many feel unsupported by management in dealing with such incidents. The findings have led to calls for increased training and support for theatre staff to help them deal with difficult audience members and to prevent them from leaving the industry. Click here to read more...

Burnout a Major Challenge in Toronto Theatres

Backstage burnout in Toronto's theatre industry has increased post-pandemic, according to several artists and industry professionals. The pandemic has brought challenges such as cancelled productions, uncertain contracts, and decreased pay for many in the industry, leading to increased stress and burnout. Additionally, long-standing issues such as a lack of diversity and accessibility have been exacerbated by the pandemic. The article discusses the need for increased support for theatre artists, including better working conditions and more equitable pay, in order to address these issues and ensure the sustainability of the industry. Click here to read more...

Riverside Studios to Enter Administration

London's Riverside Studios, a leading arts and media center, has announced that it is set to enter administration due to financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The center, which features two state-of-the-art theater spaces and a cinema, has been a popular venue for a range of productions and events over the years. However, the prolonged closures and restrictions imposed on cultural venues during the pandemic have resulted in a significant decline in revenue for the center. Despite efforts to secure additional funding, the board of directors has concluded that administration is the best course of action to secure the future of the organization and its staff. Click here to read more...

