ILP Adds James Meader and Jennifer Bassuk to Literary Division

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International Literary Properties has revealed two new appointments to its senior leadership team. James Meader has been named President, Publishing of ILP Literary and Jennifer Bassuk will serve as President, Partnerships for ILP Literary, with both joining ILP’s New York office on January 5th.

Meader and Bassuk will join Mary Durkan in leading ILP’s literary division. Meader and Bassuk are based out of ILP’s New York office, while Mary will continue to lead ILP’s London office as part of her global role. They will also work closely with ILP’s theatrical division led by CEO Michael Barra and Chairman Tom McGrath. Current CEO of ILP Literary Scott Hoffman has transitioned into a consulting role and will announce a new venture shortly.

ILP’s Executive Chair Milena Alberti commented, “We are thrilled to welcome James and Jen to our rapidly expanding team. They both bring years of experience, including James’ extensive experience in publishing at Penguin Random House and Jennifer’s media roles including at Amazon.”

ILP Theatrical’s Michael Barra offered “Adding seasoned professionals like James and Jen to the broader ILP leadership team allows us to further expand on our best-in-class legacy management platform. What they bring to the table in expertise and creativity will be tremendous assets as we continue to introduce our authors to new generations, territories, and formats.”

International Literary Properties is a global platform that enhances iconic author legacies by acquiring, investing in, and managing a world-class portfolio of literary and theatrical works and estates. With a team based across New York, London, and Los Angeles, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their representatives, heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2020, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of creators, including Tennessee Williams, Damon Runyon, Somerset Maugham, Langston Hughes, Paddy Chayefsky, Alfred Uhry, Cornell Woolrich, Ann Rule, Georges Simenon, James M. Cain, Joseph Kesselring, and Marsha Norman. ILP partners with leading creatives and media companies to develop new productions and adaptations across theater, television, film, publishing, and consumer products.

James Meader

has nearly 25 years’ experience in book publishing, most recently as Associate Publisher of Penguin Random House’s Vintage Books, where he oversaw Vintage Classics, Everyman’s Library, and the publisher’s vast backlist, and before that as Associate Publisher of Macmillan’s Picador imprint. In a career spanning publicity, marketing, and editorial, James’ primary focus is in working with authors, estates, and their agents to secure vital legacies while identifying fresh opportunities, introducing classic works to a new generation of readers.

Jennifer Bassuk

has more than 20 years of experience driving strategic partnerships across book publishing, media, digital platforms, and urban farming, she has held leadership roles at Amazon, Audible and News Corp. and led complex acquisitions and global licensing deals with authors, agents, and content partners worldwide. A trusted dealmaker, board member, advisor, and former attorney, Jen brings deep industry expertise, passion, grit, and an extensive network to drive lasting impact.





