Colleen Jennings-Roggensack Will Receive The Association of Performing Arts Professionals' Arts Champion Award

The Association of Performing Arts Professionals as announced that Colleen Jennings-Roggensack has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the national Arts Champion Award. The honor is part of the annual APAP Honors ceremony, which celebrates extraordinary leaders whose vision, dedication and impact have shaped and advanced the performing arts field.

The APAP Honors ceremony will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the APAP|NYC conference.

About Colleen Jennings-Roggensack

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack serves as Vice President for Cultural Affairs Arizona State University/Executive Director ASU Gammage, Kerr, 365 Community Union (Mountain America Stadium and Desert Financial Arena), redefining the roles of the arts and education through the mission of Connecting Communities.

Arizona’s only Tony Awards voter, Colleen served as Vice Chair of the Road for The Broadway League Board of Governors and serves on seven committees. She plays a critical role in shaping national arts policies and initiatives through Arts Action Fund, Broadway Green Alliance, Black Theatre United G-7, Women of Color in the Arts, founding Major University Presenters, Association of Performing Arts Professionals, Creative Capital, appointed by President Clinton to the National Council on the Arts. Colleen shapes the global arts landscape through the International Presenters Consortium and has been a featured speaker in Scotland, Germany, and the Netherlands. She has also served as a cultural envoy to China, Cuba, Israel, Mexico, Russia, and the UK, and is a committed advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion in the arts.

Colleen is an awardee of 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women, National Society of Arts and Letters, Black Philanthropist Honors, Arizona Governor’s Arts Award, OU Odyssey Award 2025, and others.





