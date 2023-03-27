Industry Pro Newsletter: Six Recoups, Government Funding Shifts in Australia and Canada







Governmental funding shifts continue around the globe as governments reveal their latest budget proposals - often with some form of a decrease of support for the creative economy as these countries wind down the support they offered at the height of the pandemic. In Australia, that is threatening the future of Arts Center Melbourne, in Canada it is taking the form of a reduction in one-time grants for organizations.

Employment Opportunity

Managing Director - The Encore Musical Theatre Company

The Encore Musical Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) professional and award-winning theatre company, is looking for a Managing Director (MD). The primary responsibility of the MD will be to oversee the theatre's operations, finances, and community support, working closely with the Producing Artistic Director (PAD), Development Director (DD), General Manager (GM), and Board of Directors (BOD) to maintain the theatre's excellence and structure. In addition, the MD will lead development and marketing, as well as manage audience services and office staff to ensure the growth and sustainability of the theatre. Click here to learn more...

Industry Trends

Black Theatre Coalition Names New Program Director

Black Theatre Coalition has appointed their new Program Director Tom Andre Bardwell who will continue the work of Nik Whitcomb, former Program Director. Bardwell will enhance BTC programming and supervise the search and recruiting process for BTC placements. As a key team member, Bardwell will create relationships with program participants, partner offices, and other external stakeholders. Click here to read more...

Broadway/New York

This time of year, most know the most important people in the industry are sadly not anyone putting on a show, but rather the Tony nominators. Usually, this is the time that many selected nominators start dropping out, typically because of involvement in an eligible production or failure to see all eligible productions. This season, we've so far had very few recusals, so as of now there is a pretty full slate.

Undoubtedly, there will be several more recusals, but let's get to know the folks there now, which include several new names.

• Warren Adams is a writer, choreographer, director and producer who has Broadway and off-Broadway credits.

• Emily Altman is the President of The Frederick Loewe Foundation and a mediator and arbitrator.

• Becky Ann Baker is an actress on both stage and screen.

• Pun Bandhu is an actor and producer whose Broadway producing credits include BEETLEJUICE and SPRING AWAKENING.

• Brenda Braxton is an actress and the recipient of a Tony nomination herself.

• Christopher Burney is the Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film. Previously he was Artistic Producer of Second Stage.

• Kathleen Chalfant is an actress who has received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award.

• Eisa Davis is an actress, writer and singer-songwriter. On Broadway she appeared in PASSING STRANGE.

• Carmel Dean is a composer, arranger, orchestrator and music director. Dean is credited with "Additional Arrangements" for the current FUNNY GIRL.

• Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright whose work, including THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY, has been seen off-Broadway.

• Jerry Dixon is an actor and director who last appeared on Broadway in IF/THEN.

• Dionne Figgins is Artistic Director of Ballet Tech, a choreographer and an actress, last appearing on Broadway in MOTOWN.

• Kamilah Forbes is the Executive Producer at the Apollo; prior to that she assistant and associate directed a handful of Broadway shows.

• Scott Frankel is a composer, Tony-nominated for his GREY GARDENS score.

• ML Geiger is a lighting designer whose credits include THE CONSTANT WIFE on Broadway

• Jessica Hagedorn is a playwright, poet and multimedia performance artist.

• Michael R. Jackson's A STRANGE LOOP won a Tony last year and he also won for writing its libretto.

• Raja Feather Kelly choreographed A STRANGE LOOP.

• John Kilgore is a sound designer with nine Broadway credits.

• Kathy Landau is Executive Director of Symphony Space.

• Andrea Lauer is a costume designer with Broadway credits.

• Zhailon Levingston directed CHICKEN & BISCUITS on Broadway.

• Jose Llana is a veteran performer soon to be seen on Broadway in HERE LIES LOVE.

• Priscilla Lopez is an actress who won a Tony for A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD/A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE.

• John Mauceri is a conductor and music director.

• Jess McLeod is a director and social justice advocate.

• James C. Nicola is the former Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop.

• Antoinette Nwandu wrote PASS OVER.

• Peter Parnell is a playwright and librettist who wrote the book for the 2011 revival of ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER.

• Ralph Peña is Artistic Director of the Ma-Yi Theater Company.

• Nancy Piccione is a retired casting director.

• Bill Rauch is a former artistic director of Oregon Shakespeare Festival and current artistic director at the performing arts center at World Trade Center.

• Rosalba Rolón is an actress and the founder and Artistic Director of Pregones Theater.

• Daphne Rubin-Vega is a performer Tony-nominated for her work in RENT and ANNA IN THE TROPICS.

• Susan Sampliner is a retired company manager.

• Dick Scanlan is a three-time Tony-nominated librettist and lyricist.

• Kimberly Senior is a director previously represented on Broadway by DISGRACED.

• Rachel Sheinkin is a playwright and librettist who won the Tony for her book for THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

• Devario Simmons is a costume designer who was represented on Broadway by THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN.

• Natasha Sinha is Associate Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons.

• Michael Stotts is a producer and Executive Director of Paper Mill Playhouse.

• Reggie Van Lee is Partner at Carlyle investment firm and an arts patron.

• Michael Benjamin Washington is a performer that can currently be seen on TV on AMERICAN AUTO and has three Broadway credits.

• Ben Wexler is a songwriter who was founding artistic director of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

• Tracey Scott Wilson is a playwright and writer and producer for television and film.

SIX Recoups Investment

The Broadway musical Six officially recouped their investment just ahead of their 600th performance - which they celebrated yesterday at the Lena Horne Theatre. This is the first musical to officially recoup that opened following the pandemic shutdown. Click here to read more...

Would Streaming Broadway Drive Ticket Sales?

Many industry insiders seem to think so - and some of the early data points to wider accessibility of content helps drive more in person sales - as people encounter a show for the first time and then want to make sure they see it live. But even with the desire there, the financial and logistical hurdles that stand in the way are often too much to overcome for many productions. Click here to read more...

Regional

With Theatres Back in Business, is Business Back in Theatres?

Writing in American Theatre, Rob Weinert-Kendt explores the uneven struggles of theatres across the country to regain their audiences and pre-pandemic income levels. As he explores these issues, it is apparent that each challenge varies widely by region, with some theatres holding subscription sales steady with others seeing a deep chasm yet to be filled. Click here to read more...

International

As The Government Builds a Budget, Fate of Arts Centre Melbourne Unclear

In a document obtained by the Herald Sun, a $223 million AUD budget shortfall was predicted - which if not filled, would necessitate a cut of 30 percent of the staff at the venue. During lockdowns, the Arts Centre's earnings drastically decreased. According to the center's 2022 annual report, it got an additional $30.6 million in non-recurring financing from the state government in addition to the $43.3 million it received in 2021. Click here to read more...

Base Funding for Ontario Arts Council Holds, But One Time Grants Cut

After some arts organizations warned this week that any cuts to the OAC would be disastrous amid pandemic recovery efforts, the Ford government says it will maintain its $60 million in base funding for the Ontario Arts Council in next week's budget but won't renew about $5 million in one-time grants for the culture sector. Click here to read more...

