Nearly Half of UK Theatre Staff May Quit Over Poor Audience Behaviour, Survey Reveals

A new survey from theatre union Bectu has uncovered the extent of anti-social behaviour from theatre audiences, with many respondents agreeing it has worsened and become more extreme in nature following the pandemic.

Nearly 50 per cent of workers questioned said that they may quit, detailing how violent assaults and sexual harassment against them, coupled with mass brawls between audience members, had poisoned the workplace environment.

79.9% of responses told Bectu that they had experienced "acts of bullying, violence, intimidation, harassment, or abuse of staff." and over 50% of respondents - a majority - believed that their employers needed to rethink their approach to alcohol sales.

From public urination and physical assaults to verbal abuse and intimidation, more than 1,500 people working in theatrical venues across the UK shared their experiences of anti-social behaviour. Responses came from those predominantly working in front of house, hospitality, box office, and stage door roles, as well as technical roles like sound and lighting.

90 per cent of respondents reported having directly experienced or witnessed poor audience behaviour, and more than 70 per cent felt that the issue is worse post-pandemic. Nearly half of respondents said they had thought about leaving the industry as a result.

Respondents work in and for a variety of venues and shows, including jukebox musicals, comedy shows, plays, pantomime, opera and ballet.

Incidents reported range from physical aggression; threats of violence; sexual harassment or assault; mass brawls; assaults on staff or other members of the audience; defacing or damaging venues; racial slurs; and more.

Overwhelmingly, the survey found bullying, violence, intimidation, harassment or abuse of staff is the most common form of poor audience behaviour - over 90 per cent reported personal experience of this type of behaviour.

This was followed by violence, abuse, discrimination, intimidation or harassment of staff or audience members based on race, gender, sexual orientation, disability or another protected characteristic.

Other issues commonly reported were general disorderly, unsafe, intoxicated or lewd behaviour; inappropriate use of mobile phones; and vandalism to a venue.

While reported incidents against staff were found to be most common and frequent, the survey reveals that violent and anti-social behaviour towards fellow audience members is also common.

While many respondents pointed to changes in behaviours post-pandemic, a sense of audience entitlement and a marked lack of concern for others' ability to enjoy their experience, many also felt that venue management had insufficient will, policies or resources to adequately deal with the issue.

Intoxication stood out as a key factor, with 90 per cent of respondents agreeing that people arriving at venues under the influence of alcohol or other substances contributes to poor behaviour.

One respondent said that promotion of alcohol within venues is a significant problem: "Alcohol is promoted everywhere in the venue, particularly the discounts offered if people buy a bottle of wine instead of a glass. People are sent pre-visit emails encouraging them to buy drinks in advance that can be delivered to their seats. All staff are aware of their ability to refuse service but sometimes it comes too late and they then have to deal with aggressive behaviour, which puts them off refusing service to people in the future."

However, another said that that drunken behaviour was down to patrons drinking before the show: ""Alcohol bought on the property is extremely rarely the issue as bar staff refuse service to anyone showing signs of intoxication, a majority of guests are visibly intoxicated when they walk through the door but management refuse to turn them away, even after they cause issues."

An unwillingness from management to deal with problems was a common theme: one respondent said "...to avoid conflict, some duty managers let patrons into the building even if they can already see that they are intoxicated, and wait for them to cause a large disturbance before anything is done."

Other key findings include:

Almost 30 per cent of respondents have been involved in or witnessed an incident where a venue had to call the police

Nearly 20 per cent have feared for their safety on at least one occasion and 20 per cent reported negative impacts on their mental health

More than 80 per cent felt that people working in a customer-facing role need more training and support to deal with poor audience behaviour

78 per cent thought more external security was necessary to help deal with audience behaviour

45 per cent have considered leaving the industry due to poor audience behaviour

Following the survey, Bectu has formed a 'safer theatres charter', which calls on venue management to take a more proactive, thorough and zero-tolerance approach to anti-social audience behaviour. Supporters can sign the charter here.

The union will also shortly launch a campaign to tackle poor audience behaviour.

Head of Bectu Philippa Childs said: "Our findings are a resounding call for the industry to do better by its workers, and for audiences to consider and amend their behaviour. The scale and nature of many of the instances reported is deeply disturbing and we will be working with the industry to do all we can to drive urgent and tangible change.

"What is clear from these responses is that these instances are neither rare nor isolated, nor are they relegated to a certain type of performance or geographical location. Across the country people are facing regular aggression and abuse simply for carrying out their jobs. This is wholly unacceptable and we urge venues and industry bodies to commit to working with us to tackle this endemic issue.

"What we've uncovered is that anti-social behaviour extends far beyond relatively minor issues of someone talking during a performance or playing on their mobile phone. People are coming to work fearing for their safety and dealing with behaviour no one should have to put up with.

"Everyone has the right to a safe and respectful workplace and with the sector facing a chronic skills shortage, the fact that nearly half of respondents have considered leaving the industry because of anti-social behaviour should sound alarm bells. Many of these workers are already battling long hours and low pay and urgent action is needed to avoid a worsening talent drain."

Read the complete Bectu audience behaviours survey summary March 2023 here.

