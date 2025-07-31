 tracking pixel
FOR COLORED BOYZ High School Edition Pilot Workshop Program Launches

This theatre education initiative aimed at empowering young men of color through performance, poetry, and truth-telling.

Award-winning playwright and educator Bryan-Keyth Wilson has announced the launch of the pilot workshop program for FOR COLORED BOYZ: The High School Edition, a theatre education initiative aimed at empowering young men of color through performance, poetry, and truth-telling.

This nationwide pilot will introduce a student-centered adaptation of Wilson's acclaimed choreopoem FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff to a select group of high school theatre programs across the country beginning in 2025 - 2026 school year.

“This is more than a play—it's a platform,” says Wilson. “It's an opportunity for Black and Brown boys to take up space, speak their truth, and see themselves in powerful, transformative ways.”

About the Pilot Program:

Participating schools will receive:

  • The High School Edition of the play

  • A Director's Guide and SEL-aligned Curriculum Companion

  • Access to virtual artist talkbacks, masterclasses, and a national virtual showcase

  • Licensing for public or school-based performances

The program is designed to support culturally responsive pedagogy, promote social-emotional learning, and foster creative community building in schools with predominantly students of color.

With the rising need for inclusive, authentic, and healing-centered storytelling in the classroom, FOR COLORED BOYZ: The High School Edition fills a critical gap in theatre education. The program particularly aims to serve Title I schools and schools with high percentages of African American and Latinx student populations.

The pilot is currently accepting inquiries from high school theatre educators interested in joining the inaugural 2025-2026 cohort. Schools will be selected based on mission alignment, student body demographics, and commitment to arts education.

Educators can request more information or express interest by contacting forcoloredboyz@gmail.com or visiting www.forcoloredboyz.com.




