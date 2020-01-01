Courtney Reed, Nic Rouleau, and More Join Shadow Star: Broadway's First Mentoring App

Broadway's Courtney Reed, Nic Rouleau & more join Shadow Star: Broadway's first mentoring App!

Welcome to Shadow Star: The Broadway Mentoring App! We connect aspiring performers with Broadway mentors. When you shadow our Stars, their spotlight shines on you.

With an easy-to-use app, mentees will be able to select from an impressive list of Broadway's best to book in-app mentor sessions as well as in-person mentor sessions.

Do you have questions about the business? Shadow Star can help. Do you have dreams and goals you want to achieve but you're not sure where to start? Shadow Star can help. Do you want insider tricks, trade secrets, advice and knowledge? Shadow Star can help. Our mentors have all been on Broadway and each have their own individual journey to share.

Sign up today as a pre-launch subscriber at www.shadowstarnyc.com for an exclusive discount on memberships and be one of the first to join our Broadway Stars in the Shadow Star app. Hurry! The discount won't last long! We are launching in January!

Follow us on Instagram at @shadowstarnyc for updates, new mentor launches and more! For anyone in NYC January 24th-26th, be sure to stop by our booth at BroadwayCon for more information and a chance to win exclusive prizes including Shadow Star swag and a free yearly membership subscription to the app!







