Broadway Women's Fund Names 2023 Industry Women to Watch







To spotlight women in leadership, the Broadway Women's Fund has announced the fourth annual Women to Watch on Broadway.

According to the announcement on the group's website, "These extraordinarily talented women are excelling in their careers in regional theaters, Off-Broadway, as Broadway Associates, and in Broadway offices. Although they have already achieved significant success - many are winners of prestigious grants, scholarships, and commissions - they may still be considered "emerging." But each person on this list has emerged ready to take her place at the very top of the industry and shake up the status quo on Broadway."

It continues, "This list, which is curated by Broadway Women's Fund leadership based on nominations by advisory board members, is by no means comprehensive. In fact, no list would do justice to the amount of capable and talented women in our industry. But we look forward to spotlighting additional future leaders in the years to come, and we hope that this initiative encourages Broadway industry members to look outside of their networks when hiring, and to empower the many women ready to step up into top roles."

The Broadway Women's Fund is Broadway's first impact investment fund. Equally mission-based and profit oriented, the Fund invests in Broadway shows that are written, directed, or produced by women.

The Broadway Women's Fund invests in commercially viable shows on Broadway across multiple genres (plays, musicals, limited runs, open-ended runs, special events, etc.) that meet a rigorous evaluation process based on quantitative analysis and unique industry insight.

See the full list below!

Composer/Music Director/Pianist/Conductor

Deborah was Associate Music Director of the original Spring Awakening and the first Children's Music Director on Broadway (Matilda); she was the Music Director of Maybe Happy Ending at the Alliance; as composer, her shows include Old Older Oldest (with William Finn), Young Marco Polo (with Peter Mills), and The History of War (with Amanda Yesnowitz and Chip Zien).

Marjuan Canady

Producer/Arts Consultant/Educator

Marjuan is a Caribbean-American artist, entrepreneur, educator, and literacy advocate whose work spans theater, film, television, children's media and literature; she was a Co-Producer on Death of a Salesman and is the inaugural Front Row Productions Fellow/Adjunct Research Scholar at Columbia's Theatre Management and Producing Program.

Tatyana-Marie Carlo

Director/Artistic Director

Tatyana-Marie is a Puerto Rican Director; she was previously Artistic Director of Micro Theater Miami and Associate Director of Seminole Theatre in Florida; she holds an MFA in Directing from Brown and BFA in Acting from New World.

Bee Carrozzini

Producer

Bee is a Producer for ATG Productions, whose Broadway shows include David Byrne's American Utopia and Plaza Suite; she is currently a Producer of Parade and previously produced Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag Off Broadway.

Composer/Performer

Obie Award-winner Heather's shows include Broadway-bound Oratorio for Living Things (previously at Ars Nova), Prime: A Practical Breviary at Playwrights Horizons, Animal Wisdom at Bushwick Starr, and The World Is Round at BAM.

Ari Conte

Producer/Performer

Ari is Executive Producer of the SheNYC Theater Festival and produces events for New York Civil Liberty Union's Artist Ambassador program; she is currently producing a high profile feminist adaptation of Pippin.

Miranda Gohh

Producer

Miranda is the Founder of Theatre Producers of Color and a Co-Founding Member of The Industry Standard Group; she is Associate Producer at Davenport Theatrical, where productions include A Beautiful Noise; her Co-Producer credits include K-Pop, Macbeth, Is This A Room and Dana H, and the upcoming Here Lies Love.

Stage Manager

Sarah's Broadway Stage Manager credits include Parade, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island, and Come From Away.

Sarah Hutton

Sales and Ticketing Executive

Sarah is Senior Director of Client Development at Ticketmaster; she is on the Board of Directors for The Drama League and Co-Chair of the Associate Board for CO/LAB Theater Group.

Director

London-based Ola is the International Associate Director of TINA; she recently directed Heart at the Minetta Lane; awards include the BBC Performing Arts Fellow Award, Genesis Future Director Award, Elle's '50 Game Changers of Now'; she has worked at the Royal Opera House, Donmar Warehouse, Young Vic, Royal Court, National Theatre, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, and St. Ann's.

Composer/Lyricist/Librettist/Brand Strategist

Millennials Are Killing Musicals, with book, music, and lyrics by Nico, is premiering Off Broadway this spring; her show Winner, co-written with Joe Barros, is being developed by New York Theatre Barn and New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts; she runs a marketing and brand strategy consulting firm and previously worked at Adobe.

Director/Choreographer/Writer

Emily was Co-Choreographer and Co-Director of the TikTok musical For You, Paige; she co-choreographed Evita at New York City Center, co-wrote and directed Allegory at the La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival, and directed Penelope and a reimagining of Lerner and Barry's Lolita, My Love at the York.

Director

Ashley is Resident Director of the first national tour of Hamilton; recent shows under her direction include Death Cruise (Access Theater), Fun Home (Cape Rep), The Goree All-Girl String Band (NYMF), and Julius Caesar (CSC); she has been Assistant or Associate Director for Sam Gold, Rebecca Taichman, Alex Timbers, and Tommy Kail.

Playwright/Performer

Ana's play Which Way to the Stage was presented at MCC and Signature Theatre; she is developing her play Empathitrax into a feature film with Berlanti Productions; she has an overall deal with DC as a screenwriter and she has a recurring role as Donna on the Starz crime drama "Hightown."

Haley Parcher

Sound Designer

Haley is a Sound Designer with extensive experience at regional theatres including The Kennedy Center, 5th Avenue Theatre, and A.R.T.

Jamila Ponton Bragg

Producer

A 2022 Prince Fellow Award-winner and Board member of Harlem Stage, Jamila is the founder of JamRock Productions, a theatre production company committed to works for, about, and by women; she was a Co-Producer of Death of a Salesman and Associate Producer of Pass Over on Broadway.

Julia Riew

Composer/Lyricist/Librettist

Julia is a Harvard graduate whose numerous awards and fellowships include the 2022 Fred Ebb Award and the 2022 Harvardwood Artist Launch Fellowship; previous and current shows include Dive, Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure (A.R.T.'s 2020 Family Musical), and Thumbelina: A Little Musical (A.R.T.'s 2019 Family Musical).

Lindsey Roller

Carpenter

Lindsey is the Head Carpenter on The Lion King's Rafiki tour; she is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Conductor/Music Director/Pianist/Orchestrator

Mona is the Music Consultant of the current Annie tour; she was a sub Conductor on Come From Away, and currently serves as Orchestra Manager and Associate Music Director of Heartbeat Opera.

Ashley Soliman

Costume Designer

Ashley has been the Costume Designer for productions at the Santa Fe Opera, Bay Street Theater, and Teatro Grattacielo, as well as for the web series "In Character"; she won Best Costumes for her shows at NYC Fringe Festival and Frigid Fest; she is an Adjunct Instructor at NYU Tisch.

Mandy Tate

Box Office Treasurer

Mandy is the Box Office Treasurer at Circle in the Square; she was previously Assistant Treasurer at The Helen Hayes; she has General Manager and Assistant Company Manager credits on Broadway, and is a member of IATSE.

Director/Choreographer

In addition to serving as the worldwide Associate Director of Book of Mormon, Jennifer directed Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter Off Broadway and will be directing the upcoming Punk Rock Girl.

Set Designer/Costume Designer

Marion's credits include Primary Stages, MCC, Juilliard, Limón Dance Company, Manhattan School of Music, McCarter, Center Stage, The Guthrie, Alliance, Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, Barrington Stage, Folger, Louisville Ballet, Cincinnati Playhouse, Two River, Cincinnati Ballet, and more; she is a Princess Grace Award-winner.

Alex Wolfe

General Manager

Alex is an Associate General Manager at Foresight; she was the Company Manager of Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and Girl From the North Country.

Playwright/Performer

Kristina's solo show Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord had a highly acclaimed premiere at NYTW, was a New York Times Critic's Pick, and won the Drama Desk, Lortel, and The Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance; she is a Doris Duke Artist Award winner and a Pulitzer Prize finalist in Drama.

To nominate women for the 2024 Women to Watch on Broadway, please email info@broadwaywomensfund.com