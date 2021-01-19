Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Scholars For The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program







The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) and veteran Broadway stage manager Cody Renard Richard announce the 15 recipients of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program, dedicated to honoring, uplifting and supporting the next generation of Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre-makers working behind the scenes.

The recipients include Jasmine Canjura (New York University), Auzsa Carberry-Walters (University of Central Florida), Tesia Childs (Columbia University), Avery Evans (University of California, Irvine), Jordan Fleming (Columbia University), Moses Garcia (Carnegie Mellon University), Jason Goodwin (New York University), Gabrielle Kunzika (University of Connecticut), Alex Luong (University of California, San Diego), David Parker (University of Alabama at Birmingham), Brillian Qi-Bell (University of Iowa), Anabel Manuela Romero (Columbia University), Annelise Salazar (San Diego State University), Gabrielle Scott (Georgia Southern University) & Joshua Wyatt (Carnegie Mellon University).

The program will provide financial support, as well as mentorship through online seminars focusing on community building, leadership, and social justice from Richard and various leaders from the theatrical industry.

"I'm blown away by the talent, drive and power that each of our applicants possess. Our selection process was quite arduous and competitive, but we have selected an astounding cohort for the inaugural year," said Cody Renard Richard. "As we begin to gather for work sessions, providing tools and resources that they can carry with them on their journey, I'm incredibly proud to welcome them to our community! And thanks to the overwhelming amount of support from that community, we're able to significantly increase each student's grant from $1,500 to $4,000."

The Seller Lehrer Family Foundation has generously endowed the creation of the Seller Lehrer Producing Scholars for two aspiring producers amidst the other recipients. In addition to the scholarship, those scholars will receive special mentorship and support through Adventureland, the company that has produced Hamilton and other Broadway shows.

"As we continue the work of creating transformative contributions to the future of our arts community, we are excited to partner with the Cody Renard Scholarship Program and BAC. Their experience and our resources will provide a powerful bridge to new talents for our industry," said Brandon Victor Dixon, the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation's newest director.

For more information, visit www.codyrenard.com/scholarship or @CRRScholarship on instagram.