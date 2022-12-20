Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Spring Classes







Bloomingdale School of Music welcomes all students and families to share the music this spring with a diverse set of learning options and events that bring together the greater community over music, food, and fun. Choose from in-person and virtual private music lessons, group classes, music ensembles, and early childhood classes, and enjoy the free faculty concert series, instrument festivals, student recitals, and more.

Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students while instilling a sense of fun and passion for self-expression through music. The school offers lessons and classes 7 days a week for over 20 instruments for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. The spring semester begins on February 5, 2023. Register now through December 31, 2022 for access to Early Bird discount pricing. Come be part of the music! To register and learn more, visit bsmny.org/classes/spring-2023.

New this spring are drop-in packages and workshops that allow music to fit seamlessly into busy schedules. With drop-in classes, students have the flexibility to attend eight of the seventeen class sessions, and the new workshop series provides classes that meet on a monthly (rather than weekly) basis.

"While continuing to provide the highest quality private lessons the Upper West Side has to offer through our incredibly talented faculty, we also are excited for the expansion and continuation of introductory group classes for both young students as well as adults, the opportunity for students to perform in ensembles rehearsals together, and all of the end of semester performances they prepare for," said Laura Gravino, Senior Director of Programming, Bloomingdale School of Music.

New Classes in Bloomingdale's Workshop Series

Rhythm Workshop

Baby's Musical Mornings: Drop-In Package

Intro to Dalcroze: Drop-In Package

Dalcroze Workshop: Ages 8 - 12 - TBD

Dalcroze Workshop: Teens - TBD

Dalcroze Workshop: Adults - TBD

Bloomingdale's spring course catalog will also have four new, full-semester classes.

New 17-Week Classes

Rhythm Workshop "Mommy and Me": Music Exploration

Introduction to Singing: Adults

Percussion For Children

Percussion Exploration

Guitar for Teens

Rock Band (Ensemble)

Also this spring, families and students can participate in core Bloomingdale curriculum.

The one-on-one connection between a student and their private instructor is a unique shared experience. Bloomingdale offers in person and online lessons in nearly 20 instruments. Give it a try for only $30!

Share the experience of learning an instrument or singing with peers. Group classes are available in several instruments as well as singing and are a great introduction to music education. Classes are organized by age group.

Share the music with your baby in a "Mommy and Me" class or enroll your child in a class where they will sing, play, and socialize with other toddlers.

From orchestras to singing groups, jazz ensembles and flute choirs, there are many ways to share the music this spring at Bloomingdale. Experience the joy of making music together in a Bloomingdale ensemble.

Now's the time to try something new or pick up that old instrument and get inspired. Classes and lessons are available for adults in multiple instruments, or you can share the appreciation of music with other adults in one of our lecture series.

Bloomingdale has a long-standing commitment to financial aid. We believe music is for everyone, and offer more than 25% of our students tuition assistance each year. For more information, visit bsmny.org/music-programs/financial-aid/.

For questions about classes and offerings, contact the Bloomingdale registration team seven days a week at 212-663-6021, or email registrar@bsmny.org.

Bloomingdale School of Music is committed to practices that are focused on protecting employee, student, and community health and safety, ensuring proper infection control, and communicating clearly with the public. As part of the school's commitment to maintain a safe space for learning, and in compliance with guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments, BSM requires all vaccine-eligible employees, students, and visitors over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Students under the age of 5 are still permitted to take in-person lessons without being vaccinated. You can find out more about BSM's safety guidelines at www.bsmny.org/covid-19-updated-safety-guidelines-overview.

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/