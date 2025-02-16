Alivia Quattrocki and Aaron Pierce Will Lead BEND TOWARD THE LIGHT Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a successful table reading at NYU Tisch in 2024, writers Sarah Slipp and Bryce Palmer will present the latest iteration of Bend Toward the Light in a reading at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Music Hall on Thursday, February 22 at 5pm. This reading comes just before the musical's next major step: the Syracuse New Works, New Voices Festival in April.

A sweeping, lyrical, and haunting new sung-through psychodrama, the show follows twin siblings Asher and Willow Fitzgerald as they retell the story of what went wrong on their days-long journey to recover an old time capsule they'd buried with their late father. Bend Toward the Light is a meditation on the ways in which we're all searching for something- be it each other, ourselves, a way forward, or a way back.

The reading will star Alivia Quattrocki (Willow) and Aaron Pierce (Asher). The two have been involved with the show since its early stages.

If interested in attending, please email sarahcslipp@gmail.com.

