BWW Previews: Pre-event AKSARA 2019 Introduces Original Musical SANSKERTA 2019: ARJUNA

On May 4th, 2019, private university Universitas Prasetiya Mulya held the promotional event AKSARA 2019 at Galeri Indonesia Kaya, Jakarta. AKSARA 2019 is a prelude to the original musical SANSKERTA 2019: ARJUNA, an upcoming original musical.

SANSKERTA is an annual theatrical show produced by students of Universitas Prasetiya Mulya (taking the subtitle of RAHWANA last year). The theme for 2019 production is ARJUNA: PERJUANGAN MENGUNGKAP MAKNA. The production team behind ARJUNA looks to instill the value of courage and humility in Indonesian youths, inspiring them to develop a more mature sense of self.

AKSARA 2019 itself was comprised of several programs during the day; both media and community partners of SANSKERTA 2019 were invited for the occasion. First of these programs was a "Living in Character" workshop by Rudolf Puspa, a veteran actor from the TEATER KELILING troupe. The workshop taught attendees methods to cultivate their physical and emotional acumen for the theater.

The workshop was followed by a mini showcase of ARJUNA, with several cast members previewing a piece from the musical. The cast came in full costume, showcasing the Indonesian-influenced outfits.

Next item on the list was a press conference with Yosua Andrew (head of SANSKERTA 2019 production), Michael Devarapriya (assistant to show director Markus Hardjanto), Siko Setyanto (choreographer), Youri (representative of Universitas Prasetiya Mulya's student board), Reyhan Savero (playwright), Vannesa Joewita (music director), and Abednego (actor for the titular Arjuna).

Playwright Rayhan Savero chose the story of Arjuna (from the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata) due to the character being a youth seeking for his place in the world, a quality Rayhan believes the target audience will find easy to identify with. Thus Arjuna serves as a catalyst to deliver the show's intended messages.

SANSKERTA 2019: ARJUNA will run for two shows on June 22th, 2019, at Ciputra Artpreneur, Jakarta. Tickets are available for purchase on www.movintix.com and further information are available at SANSKERTA's Instagram, @sanskerta_id.





