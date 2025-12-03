Review: Glitz Production’s Dreamgirls: A Sparkly Debut Filled with Fun

🎭 NEW! Indonesia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indonesia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On November 27, 2025, the team from BroadwayWorld Indonesia attended Dreamgirls by Glitz Production—marking the company’s very first musical at Glitz Inclusive. Directed by Hans de Waal and produced by Kedung Soejaya, this debut came shimmering with bright lights, glitter, and enough vocal power to rattle the rafters of the (admittedly compact) venue.

From the first few numbers, the energy was electric. Act One follows the rise of the Dreamette -- Effie (played by Lydia Napitupulu), Deena (Cheryl Mesa), and Lorrell (Ariella Hamid) -- as they hustle their way through the music industry. Their big break arrives when they meet Curtis (Kelvin Efendi), a smooth-talking car salesman turned self-appointed manager, whose charm quickly gives way to something far more sinister.

At first, Curtis opens doors for the trio, securing them gigs as backup singers for James Early (Kai Soeriaatmadja). Effie then starts to swoon for this side of Curtis. But soon, his ambition turns more controlling. Effie, the powerhouse vocalist of the group, finds herself pushed aside—replaced by Deena for the sake of “marketability.” To make matters worse, Effie’s quiet feelings for Curtis crumble when she discovers his romantic involvement with Deena. The betrayal stings, and in a moment that defines the show’s emotional arc, Curtis dismisses Effie entirely.

As the Dreamettes rise in popularity, the cost becomes clear. Deena begins to see how deeply Curtis controls her career and personal life, while Effie, now on her own, rebuilds herself as a solo artist with grit and grace. The musical culminates in the long-awaited confrontation between Effie and Curtis—an emotional release that softens into a warm, full-circle reunion. When Effie and the Dreams finally stand together again, the harmony feels like healing: sisterhood restored, and the audience thrilled.

Every performer delivers vocally—rich, soulful, and very R&B. The cast leans confidently into expressive runs and that emotional chest-filling vocality that hits me in the heart. I particularly love how Lydia Napitupulu brings remarkable depth to Effie White. Her riffs are clean, powerful, and she navigates Effie’s emotional peaks with a voice that anchors the entire show. Each time she steps into a high-intensity number, the room shifts, her voice carries the heartbreak, the defiance, and the raw soul that define Effie’s journey.

The lighting design also deserves praise. Even within the limitations of the venue, the production makes bold, creative choices. With the great colours and varieties that shine at the audience too, it’s very interactive with how the light moves outside of the stage.

However, I feel like the venue’s intimate size occasionally worked against the production, especially with a two-stage layout that sometimes splits audience focus (though in certain moments, it did create exciting visual dynamism). The sound system also struggled to keep up—some words and lyrics lost in articulation, particularly during dialogues.

Still, these technical hiccups didn’t overshadow the heart of the show. I feel like Glitz’s venue fits the atmosphere really well for Dreamgirls. For a debut musical, Glitz Production brings impressive ambition and undeniable talent to the stage.

Dreamgirls by Glitz Production is currently running from 27 November to 7 December.

