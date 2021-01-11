Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! Indiana Repertory Theatre, Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis, Footlite Musicals & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Indianapolis winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Indianapolis Award Winners!
Best Ensemble
THE AGITATORS BY MAT SMART - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Books & Brews
Best Theatre Staff
Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis
Community Theatre Of The Decade
Footlite Musicals
Costume Design of the Decade
Devon Painter - HOLMES AND WATSON - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Bryan Fonseca - AVENUE Q - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2012
Director of a Play of the Decade
Charles Goad - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Booth Tarkington - 2018
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Phoenix Theatre
Lighting Design of the Decade
Corbin Fritz - NINA SIMONE: HIGH PRIESTESS OF SOUL - Phoenix Theatre/Phoenix Rising Dance Company - 2020
Most Improved Theatre Company
Footlite Musicals
Performer Of The Decade
Carrie Schlatter - SILENT SKY - Summit Performance Indianapolis - 2018
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
J. EYRE: A NEW MUSICAL ADAPTATION - ECLECTICPOND THEATRE COMPANY - 2017
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
THE AGITATORS - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Russell Metheny - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2017
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Lilly Endowment Inc.
