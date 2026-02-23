Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Beef & Boards Delivers Charm & Laughs

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PRETTY WOMAN became a beloved classic as a film. It had an undeniable chemistry between the actors and a balance of hard and soft moments that drew audiences in. It’s always a question if a film turned into a musical can have the same effect. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL keeps the plot, adds the music, and sacrifices none of the charm. This winning blend has made its way to the stage at Beef & Boards where the talent abounds and this modern fairy tale once again comes to life.

CELESTE:

If you don’t see PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, it would be a big mistake. Huge. I say that not only because I enjoy the original film but also because the Beef & Boards production delivers on every level. It has the actors, the timing, the choreography, the set, the costumes. There’s a real harmony and winsome quality to this staging. I even found myself enjoying some moments and cast members more than the ones I saw during the Broadway national tour of the show. That being said, there are multiple actors on stage that were part of the national tour, and that intimate knowledge of the material undoubtedly comes through.

It may sound obvious, but any production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL relies on a strong Vivian. The writing can carry some of the weight, but without the delivery, Vivian can fall flat. Instead, Dani Kucera who plays Vivian brings that slightly goofy but smart and soulful quality that this role requires. If the audience doesn’t fall in love with Vivian, then they won’t buy that Edward falls for her. I particularly enjoyed the pacing of Kucera's delivery. It is difficult to balance spitting out words quickly while making sure the audience can still catch what’s being said. It was easy to develop that sense of connection with her character.

Charlie Fusari was an excellent Edward because he showed growth without an abrupt shift. It could be tempting to make Edward jump from stiff and uptight to loosey-goosey. But Fusari handles it well by letting Edward unfold as the plot progresses, like ice slowly melting under gentle warmth. That character development helps this show avoid feeling hollow and cheesy. It has depth and heart, which is part of what made the original film so successful.

I cannot stress enough how much I enjoyed Darius-Anthony Robinson as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson. He was everything and the kitchen sink on that stage. If he did a one-man show, I’d want to be in the front row. He is this unexpected glue that brings the whole show together. And while he is obviously funny and entertaining, he has a gravitas that shows he’s just being cheeky. He knows exactly what he’s doing and why and how it will drive this story precisely where it needs to go.

I have had the pleasure of watching Joey Boos many times on the Beef & Boards stage, and he really got to shine in this show. While he doesn’t have the marquee part, he made the most out of every millisecond he had on that stage while not pulling focus from what mattered in the scene. He is one of those hidden treasures that you won’t want to miss when you see the show.

Dylan:

We just saw Pretty Woman: The Musical at Beef & Boards, and I have to say... I was genuinely, pleasantly surprised at just how good it was. This production wasn’t just fun nostalgia; it was polished, heartfelt, and bursting with energy from start to finish. Beef & Boards delivered a vibrant, crowd-pleasing show that balanced romance, humor, and big musical moments beautifully.

Kit – The Scene-Stealing Best Friend

Kit (Ariana Valdes) absolutely stole every scene she was in. Valdes brought a perfect blend of sass, vulnerability, and powerhouse vocals to the role. Her presence lit up the stage, and she gave the character so much heart and dimension. Valdes's big moments felt electric—confident and bold, yet layered with emotional depth. Kit wasn’t just comic relief; she was the grounding force of the story, bringing warmth, loyalty, and authenticity to Vivian’s journey. Every time she stepped into a scene, the energy lifted.

Happy Man – Pure Charisma and Joy

Happy Man (Darius-Anthony Robinson) was an absolute delight. This role can easily feel like a fun supporting character, but in this production, Robinson became something much more—a throughline of charm and magic that tied the entire show together. With infectious energy, smooth vocals, and undeniable charisma, he guided the audience through the world of the story with ease. His stage presence was magnetic. Whether opening the show or popping up in unexpected moments, Robinson brought a spark of joy that made each scene feel special.

A Production Full of Heart

Beyond those standout performances, the entire cast delivered a high-energy, cohesive production. The choreography was lively and sharp, the costumes were glamorous and fun, and the band brought the score to life with punch and polish. The show struck a wonderful balance, leaning into the iconic moments everyone loves while adding emotional nuance and theatrical flair. By the finale, the audience was fully invested, smiling ear to ear and cheering loudly.

Beef & Boards truly outdid itself with PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. It was romantic, funny, stylish, and surprisingly moving. Between Kit’s standout performance and the irresistible charm of Happy Man, this production felt fresh, joyful, and absolutely worth seeing.

If you’re on the fence, don’t be. This one’s a winner.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is at Beef & Boards through April 4th, but tickets are (obviously) selling fast. So grab your ticket, head to Hollywood Boulevard, and let Happy Man ask you, “What’s your dream?” You won’t regret it.

