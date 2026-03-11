Indiana Landmarks Center To Present IF THESE WALLS COULD TELL: ELECTRIC WORKS

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Storyteller Lou Ann Homan will present IF THESE WALLS COULD TELL: ELECTRIC WORKS on March 29 at Indiana Landmarks Center in Indianapolis. The event will be offered as both a live matinee performance and a livestream.

The presentation explores the history of the Fort Wayne Electric Works campus, where General Electric once operated a major industrial complex. During the mid-20th century, the site employed thousands of workers, with the company employing roughly one-third of Fort Wayne’s workforce at its peak in 1944.

General Electric’s operations in Fort Wayne gradually declined before closing in 2015, leaving the future of the 39-acre Broadway campus uncertain. In 2017, an affiliate of Ancora Partners acquired the property with plans to transform it into Electric Works, a mixed-use innovation district.

The redevelopment project was recognized by Indiana Landmarks, which awarded Electric Works the organization’s 2025 Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration.

Homan’s performance reflects on the site’s history and its transformation from an industrial center to a modern redevelopment project.

The event, sponsored by Frank and Katrina Basile, will take place at Indiana Landmarks Center, located at 1201 Central Avenue in Indianapolis.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, and $15 for a livestream access link. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.