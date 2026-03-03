Songbook Academy Extends Application Deadline As Mandy Gonzalez And Telly Leung Join 2026 Faculty

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Great American Songbook Foundation has extended the application deadline for its 2026 Songbook Academy while announcing that Broadway performers Mandy Gonzalez and Telly Leung will serve as Guest Mentors for this year’s program.

Now in its 17th year, the Songbook Academy is the foundation’s annual summer intensive for high school vocalists. The 2026 program will take place July 11–18 at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. The competitive program selects 40 students from across the United States to participate in workshops, masterclasses, and performances focused on the interpretation of classic American popular song.

The extended deadline gives high school vocalists additional time to apply, with applications now open through March 29. Each applicant receives personalized feedback from a professional screening panel.

Gonzalez is known for her Broadway performances in Hamilton, In the Heights, and Wicked, as well as recurring television roles in series including Madam Secretary, Bull, Quantico, and Only Murders in the Building. Leung, a Chinese American performer, recording artist, director, and educator, has appeared on Broadway in Aladdin, In Transit, Allegiance, Rent, Pacific Overtures, and Flower Drum Song. His television credits include roles on Warrior and Glee.

The program is founded and led by Michael Feinstein, founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation. Additional guest mentors will be announced in the lead-up to Songbook Academy Week.

Students will also work with a faculty of music directors and vocal coaches drawn from across the music and theatre industries. Music directors for the program include jazz pianist Caelan Cardello, Broadway pianist and conductor Jeff Harris, Chicago-based cabaret performer Beckie Menzie, pianist and arranger Mel Shore, and jazz pianist and composer Kate Skinner.

Vocal coaches include Shereen Ahmed, whose Broadway and touring credits include My Fair Lady; jazz vocalist and educator La Tanya Hall; Broadway performer MaryAnn Hu, whose credits include Frozen, The King and I, and Miss Saigon; performer and educator Melvin Brandon Logan; and stage and screen actor Alysha Umphress, whose Broadway credits include On the Town and Bring It On.

Participants will spend the week collaborating with mentors and faculty while refining their vocal and performance skills and exploring the legacy of the Great American Songbook.

Applications and additional information are available at TheSongbook.org/SongbookAcademy.