Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Tune in to RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: A KNOT-ICAL TALE

The virtual event will take place Sunday, February 28, 2021, 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 12, 2021  
Tune in to RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: A KNOT-ICAL TALE

Set sail on a story that twines strings of occupancy, intention, and intrigue, creating knots that anchor this structure in Indiana's history. Tickets are on sale now for our next virtual show, "Riverside High School: A Knot-ical Tale" told by Kim McCann on Sunday, February 28 at 4:00 p.m

In the midst of the Great Depression, crews from the Works Progress Administration constructed a gleaming white naval armory on Indianapolis' White River, where U.S. Navy and Marine recruits trained for decades. Three years ago, the armory embarked on a different educational mission as Riverside High School. At the Rescue Party on April 25, 2020, Indiana Landmarks honored Indianapolis Classical Schools' remarkable adaptation of the 1938 armory with the 2020 Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration. Kim McCann will tell the story of this magnificent building and its transformation into Riverside High School.

DETAILS:

WHAT: "Riverside High School: A Knot-ical Tale" told by Kim McCann
If These Walls Could Tell Series
In collaboration with Indiana Landmarks
Sponsored by Frank and Katrina Basile

WHEN: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom

COST: Tickets are $15 for an individual, $25 for a household and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand


Related Articles
BAMkids Film Festival Announces 2021 Virtual Offerings Photo

BAMkids Film Festival Announces 2021 Virtual Offerings

BLUEBARN Theatre Announces THE BONFIRE SERIES Photo

BLUEBARN Theatre Announces THE BONFIRE SERIES

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents A TEMPEST PRAYER Photo

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents A TEMPEST PRAYER

Photos: First Look at THE SECRET SOCIETY OF LEADING LADIES Photo

Photos: First Look at THE SECRET SOCIETY OF LEADING LADIES


More Hot Stories For You

  • NFMLA Presents Warner Bros. Writers' And Directors' Workshops
  • Students Seize The Day & Disney Legends Keep The Music Playing At Education Through Music-LA's 15th Year Benefit
  • ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... Is The Focus Of The Next ICG 'Deep Dive' Free Virtual Series
  • Caltech Announces Watson Lecture 'Perseverance on Mars'