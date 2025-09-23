 tracker
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Will Present SPOOKY STORIES This October

The annual ghost story event will return October 11 at Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus.

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Will Present SPOOKY STORIES This October Image
Suspense and unease will take center stage when Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents Spooky Stories on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus. The iconic fall event will feature six Hoosier storytellers sharing ghost tales designed to carry audiences straight into the Halloween spirit.

This year’s lineup includes Deborah Asante, Debby Gullery, Jos Holman, David Matlack, Leondra Radford, and Bob Sander. Stories are recommended for middle school children and older.

Ticketing Information

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus, 705 N Illinois St., Indianapolis

General Admission: $20
Students: $10
Livestream: $15

Tickets are available at the door or online at storytellingarts.org.




