Review: NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Nina Simone was one of the most impactful voices of the Civil Rights movements. This play gives audiences a glimpse at her struggle to use her lyrics to fight during that horrific time. Her story is woven in with the 16th St. Baptist Church bombing in 1963. The set is built around a piano which provides live music throughout the show. There are stained glass windows, burned carpet, and collapsed pews, immediately pulling the audience into the tragedy.

The success or failure of this production rests on the voices of the actresses. Without incredible singers, the rest falls flat. Each of the four give beautiful performances, but it was the voices of Akili Ni Mali as Nina Simone and Jamecia Bennett as Sarah that brought the house down. Packed with such passion and incredible skill, they make the show pulse with righteous anger and sorrow. Bennett’s rendition of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” feels like a portal into a church service. Akili’s fury is a sight to behold as she launches into each new number.

Between the four women there are representations of different backgrounds, ages, skin tones, and privilege. I love the way the multiple perspectives push back-and-forth and express a variety of views. Their intensity in how they approach tragedy and injustice demonstrates the limitless ways people process grief. The show doesn’t shy away from acknowledging how complicated Civil Rights and women’s lib is, and how many people are often overlooked in the movements in order to serve the “greater good”.



The show is one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission. There’s no need to pause as the momentum builds and the director, Austene Van, keeps the pacing on point. The playwright, Christina Ham, has a brilliant ear for capturing sharp dialogue and creating believable characters. She’s blended music into each scene, providing depth and connection despite their differences. Music unites them in their pain and Simone‘s lyrics don’t pull any punches.

Performances: The show runs until March 2 on the OneAmerica Financial Stage.

Tickets: Times for performances and ticket purchases can be made by visiting irtlive.com or calling the box office at (317) 635-5252. Prices range from $25 to $45.

Up next at the Indiana Repertory Theatre is The Glass Menagerie opening March 11th.



Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre

Reader Reviews