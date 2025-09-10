IndyFringe Festival's STUDY HALL to Launch Monthly Run The Wit Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off multiple sold-out shows at the 2025 IndyFringe Festival, Study Hall: Comedy Inspired by Lectures is returning to Indianapolis for a limited monthly run at The Wit Theater, home of ComedySportz Indianapolis.

The show makes its Wit Theater debut on Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM with a Halloween-themed edition, Study Hall-Oween! Audiences can expect lectures exploring the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky all followed by improvised comedy inspired by each talk. Don't worry, it won't be too scary. The only fear you should have is missing out!

Unlike any comedy show you've seen before, Study Hall features three guest lecturers from academia and beyond. Each guest presents a brief lecture on a topic from their field of expertise that both the cast and the audience are hearing for the first time. Then the Study Hall cast, a team of seasoned comedians and rising improv talent transforms what they've learned - or did not learn - into hilarious, fully improvised scenes on the spot.

Created and directed by Mike Marbach, Study Hall first premiered in Philadelphia in 2011 as part of the Philly Science Festival and has been performing regularly in Philadelphia since. The American Historical Society called the show "an unforgettable evening" where "history and improvised comedy combine." Study Hall has since expanded to Chicago, where a new cast has performed multiple times at The Second City to rave reviews.

Now based in Indianapolis, Marbach is excited to bring Study Hall to the Crossroads of America.

"A show like Study Hall is a great opportunity for people to both learn and laugh," says Marbach. "You hear a lecture, then immediately watch how improvisers spin it into comedy. It's kind of like a class-except you'll laugh, you'll learn, and you'll leave without homework."

Part of Crossroads mission is to ensure all classes and performances are accessible for all income levels. For this reason, Study Hall will have an allotment of Pay You Can Tickets (minimum $5) available for each Study Hall performance. Regular tickets will have an advance price of $12 and a late / door price of $16. Even at the regular price Study Hall is an affordable night out for a one of a kind experience.

UPCOMING SHOW DATES & THEMES

Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM (Study Hall-Oween)

Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 PM (Thanksgiving)

Saturday, December 20 at 7:00 PM (Holiday Theme)

Venue: The Wit Theater, Home of ComedySportz Indianapolis, 3808 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Photo Credit: Indy Ghost Light