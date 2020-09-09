GHOST STORIES Announced at Tibbs Drive-In

Storytelling Arts of Indiana has redesigned its popular Ghost Stories event for fans to enjoy safely in the age of COVID-19.

Storytelling Arts of Indiana has redesigned its popular Ghost Stories event for fans to enjoy safely in the age of COVID-19.

Relocating from Crown Hill Cemetery to Tibbs Drive-In allows guests to remain in their cars or socially distanced in lawn chairs for the ultimate, outdoor, fall tailgating experience on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Hoosier storytellers Celestine Bloomfield, David Matlack, Sally Perkins and Bob Sander will spin spine-tingling tales for all to enjoy, followed by a family-friendly scary movie on the big screen. When it ends, we'll show one for the adults. Costumes are encouraged.

"Ghost Stories at Tibbs Drive-In"

Friday, October 23, 2020

Schedule of events:

8:00 p.m. - Ghost Stories

9:00 p.m. - "The Addams Family" (1991 film)

11:00 p.m. - "The Ring" (2002 film)



Tibbs Drive-In, 480 S Tibbs Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46241. Tickets are $20 for an individual, $50 for 2+ people in vehicle and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.

Shows View More Indianapolis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You