EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL to be Presented in October

Cryptid Entertainment will stage Evil Dead: The Musical this October at the Basile Theatre at IF, located in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District in Indianapolis.

Performances will take place over three weekends, October 10–12, 17–19, and 24–26, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

The production blends comedy, horror parody, and rock musical numbers, featuring over-the-top effects and the interactive “Splatter Zone,” where some audience members may be covered in fake blood. While inspired by the Evil Dead film franchise, the musical is designed as a standalone experience appealing to both fans and newcomers.

Tickets are $22 for general admission and $42 for front row/VIP seating, available at the door or online at IndyFringe.org.

Content Advisory: The production contains blood effects, physical violence, flashing lights, smoke, and strong language. Recommended for ages 16+.