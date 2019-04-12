Craft Beautiful Ceramic Bowls At Two Locations, Two Different Days

Purdue University Fort Wayne Advanced Ceramics class supported by the Ceramics Club, a university student group, are hosting Empty Bowls. The third annual event will be held over two days at two different locations to provide an opportunity for more people to participate and donate. Mark your calendars:

Tuesday, April 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne Street

Wednesday, April 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne Classic Ballroom

Empty Bowls is a service learning fundraiser for the club, where guests donate $20 and select from among 500 beautiful, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bowls. After their purchase, they receive a complimentary soup lunch including a drink and dessert. Profits from the Empty Bowls sale will be used to stock food shelves and backpacks and allows the Advanced Ceramics class to continue hosting events of this kind. All proceeds will be split between Blessings in a Backpack, The Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne, and Purdue Fort Wayne Ceramics Club. Food for the event is being donated by teds, Aramark, Sara's Family Restaurant, Pizza Hut, Panera and Costco.

The majority of the bowls were made as part of a service learning assignment in the Advanced Ceramics class, who partnered with the Ceramics Club and DeKalb High School students who assisted in handcrafting the bowls for the event. Bowls were also made as part of. Department of Art and Design students Katherine Gaff and Sydnee Strang received a service learning grant from Purdue University Student Service Learning Grant Program to pay for the materials used to make the bowls, food for the event, and advertising.

Started by Seth Green, assistant professor of ceramics, the project aims to help alleviate food insecurity in our area. The project also teaches ceramics students and club member show to organize community service events so they can continue to help their local community throughout their academic and professional careers.

For more information about this event contact Seth Green at greens@pfw.edu





