Carmel Symphony Orchestra's Artistic Director Janna Hymes on the Importance of Diversity and How Music Brings People Together

"The symphony is a safe place. It’s a place for every body there are no boundaries," Hymes said. 

Aug. 20, 2020  
Janna Hymes, the Carmel Symphony Orchestra artistic director, recently chatted with News 8's Katiera Winfrey for Wednesday's We Stand Together report.

"The symphony is a safe place. It's a place for every body there are no boundaries," Hymes said. "The players who play in our orchestra come from a wide variety of backgrounds. So we are incredibly inclusive from day one."

She went on to say that the goal of inclusivity impacts the way she puts the programs together for the orchestra.

"I'm always aware of what's going on in the world," she said. "I'm very affected by what goes on around politically and in the world but I don't know if it's directly affects how I program. I think I've always programmed with an idea of inclusivity equality without even knowing that I was programming in a very diverse way."

