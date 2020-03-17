Buck Creek Players Suspends Operations Due to COVID-19

In observance of the Centers for Disease Control's guidance on COVID-19, and directives from the State of Indiana and City of Indianapolis, all non-essential gatherings and events must be limited to no more than 50 people. Based on this guidance, Buck Creek Players is suspending operations until such time as it is deemed safe and appropriate to resume.

Buck Creek Players is committed to ensuring the future of all volunteer community based operations and will be delaying productions of ROSIE THE RIVETER and A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER.

The company will also be postponing the BCP Playhouse Players Youth Production of 13: THE MUSICAL until the summer of 2021.

What does this mean?

All rehearsals and performances are on hold until such time as they can ensure the safety of the patrons, volunteers, cast, staff, and crew.

The company will issue an update on the status of operations as soon as we can.

They hope to resume operations with the current production of ROSIE THE RIVETER followed by the musical A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. Please watch for an announcement with specific information and performance dates.

If you already purchased tickets to either ROSIE THE RIVETER or A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, you will be contacted regarding a refund. If you are able, please consider donating your tickets in lieu of a refund to help with our expenses while we are closed.

For patrons that were using Flex Passes for either ROSIE THE RIVETER or A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, flex passes will be returned to your account for use on the future performances of these productions.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You