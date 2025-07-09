Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre to Hold Holiday Show Auditions for Young Performers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is looking to cast young performers for roles in its upcoming productions of A Beef & Boards Christmas and A Christmas Carol.

Roles to be cast are:

A Beef & Boards Christmas

On stage Nov. 28 through Dec. 31, 2025

Seeking a featured boy singer/dancer and a featured girl singer/dancer between the ages of 8-16 with

a great stage presence. Both roles require tap dance experience.

A Christmas Carol

On stage Dec. 5-22, 2025

Seeking young performers to play the Cratchit children Tim Cratchit (age 5-8), Boy Scrooge/Peter Cratchit/Turkey boy (age 9-14), Fran/Belinda Cratchit (age 10-14), Martha Cratchit (age 16-19)

Auditions are open to children who are physically and ethnically diverse. Children must be able to sing and move well. Auditions are by appointment only, and audition requests can be made online through the link on the Auditions page (found under the “About Us” tab) at beefandboards.com. No phone calls, please.

Children auditioning should prepare at least one vocal selection that demonstrates their voice, not more than 32 bars, and bring sheet music in the correct key. A piano accompanist will be provided (no CDs or pre-recorded music). Prepare a 1-minute monologue, story, or joke. Dress comfortably (no costumes or makeup), and provide a current photo as well as an informal bio of recent performing experience, if any.

The auditions take place at the theatre, 9301 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, on Saturday, Aug. 2. Callbacks are on the same day. No alternate dates/times are currently available.

Children cast in shows receive a small performance stipend and a limited number of complimentary tickets. To be considered, performers must be available for all scheduled rehearsals and performances.