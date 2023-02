WOMEN IN THE DARK - A Contemporary Ukrainian Play Comes to New Delhi

​​​​​​​A core principle of AMPHIBIAN PRODUCTIONS’ mission is to give voice to the stories of marginalized populations. BENT is the ground-breaking drama about the Nazi persecution of homosexuals, an attempted genocide which is a standout in the long history of global violence against sexual minorities.

February 22, 2023

Two women in an air raid shelter. Missiles flying overhead. Life at a standstill. Christmas is coming. Welcome to Kyiv. This intense, dramatic play written by Iryna Serebriakova and Masha Denisova presents us a picture of Kyiv under siege, through conversations between two women, messages from friends and even some iconic songs. Feisty, funny, brave, sexy, hopeful – the women of Kyiv take on the world.