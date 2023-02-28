Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WOMEN IN THE DARK - A Contemporary Ukrainian Play Comes to New Delhi

The performance is on March 5 at 7pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Two women in an air raid shelter. Missiles flying overhead. Life at a standstill. Christmas is coming. Welcome to Kyiv. This intense, dramatic play written by Iryna Serebriakova and Masha Denisova presents us a picture of Kyiv under siege, through emotional and humorous conversations between two women, messages from friends and even some iconic songs. Feisty, funny, brave, sexy, hopeful - the women of Kyiv take on the world. Poster image by Maria Dyavgo. Performed by Nisa Shetty, Surabhi Sahni. Directed by Anasuya Vaidya.

Language: English. Duration: 60 mins. Tickets: Rs. 350 @ bookmyshow.com

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg(next to RML Hospital, New Delhi 110001. Tel: 8826866080,




