Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

UK Based Indian Classical Dancer Himadri Madan Spreads Message of Climate Change Through Dance

The performance is at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh Multicultural Festival.

Apr. 20, 2023  

UK Based Indian Classical Dancer Himadri Madan Spreads Message of Climate Change Through Dance

UK based Indian Classical Dancer Himadri Madan spreads the message of 'Climate Change' through dance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh Multicultural Festival.

Himadri Madan is a performer, choreographer and dance teacher with deep knowledge and passion for Bharatnatyam and Kathak. She graduated from Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography, India with BA in Choreography and earned recognition as an Indian classical choreographer. She trained in India and honed her skills, post which she went on to pursue an MFA in Choreography from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, London where she was awarded the Leverhulme Trust Scholarship and began training in postmodern contemporary choreographic practices.

Himadri's choreographic practice revolves around creating socially and politically relevant work through the vocabulary of Indian classical dance. She aims at inter-twining Indian Classical Arts with the fabric of contemporary dance scene to make this traditional art form more comprehensible, while also making space for North Indian classical dance in Scotland. Through her art she wishes to bring forth pressing issues and sparking conversations about the world we live in.

Amongst her recent works as the principal choreographer was "The Ticking Clock" based on Climate Change created and performed by Theiya Arts Dance Collective at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh Multicultural Festival in 2022 which emerged as a huge success. This performance supported by the Climate Clock centres on the urgency of climate change and uses the countdown as the main driver for the performance.

The said performance is true to her ideology as it employed fluid movements traditionally used in South Asian classical dance forms to depict nature gradually telling tales submerging the audience in an introspective recount of how humankind's relationship with the environment has changed over time. The development of this project was supported by The Workroom and The National Theatre of Scotland through their Artist support residencies and Discover residencies respectively. The performance emerged from a process of research and development where all artists immersed themselves in exploring their own cultural, historical, and personal relationships with the natural world.

As a choreographer, Himadri deems herself dedicated to exploring the intersection of art and social issues to be able to make a valuable and impactful contribution to the artistic community and society as a whole.



SHAPE OF IMAGINATION Comes to Triveni Gallery Photo
SHAPE OF IMAGINATION Comes to Triveni Gallery
A sculptor keeps his memories and observations alive primarily through modeling his maquettes, giving form to his sketched ideas. , Suvajit Samanta plays a pivotal role through his sculptural practices, as most of his recent creations are an attempt to capture the very essence of unheard, unseen, not even looked into or recorded events from mundane life .
CONFLUENCE 23 Group Art Exhibition Organised By Welham Alumni is on Now Photo
CONFLUENCE 23 Group Art Exhibition Organised By Welham Alumni is on Now
The alumni network of Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS), celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 23' at The Stainless Gallery, Mathura Road, New Delhi from April 1st to 8th, 2023.
World University of Design Announces WUDAT 2023 Photo
World University of Design Announces WUDAT 2023
Golden opportunity knocks the door of Design Aspirants as World University of Design (WUD) announces WUD Aptitude Test (WUDAT) for admission to various programs in the fields of art and design slated to be held on April 15th, 2023 in an online mode.
Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) Presents CONFLUENCE 23 Exhibition Photo
Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) Presents CONFLUENCE 23 Exhibition
Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) - the official ex-student alumni network of Welham Boys' School Dehradun, celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 23'.

More Hot Stories For You


Dancer Ranjana Gauhar Brings Together Young Children In Dance Recital, 'Su-Tarang'Dancer Ranjana Gauhar Brings Together Young Children In Dance Recital, 'Su-Tarang'
April 20, 2023

​​​​​​​As World Dance Day approaches, Odissi exponent Smt. Ranjana Gauhar brings forth her young and budding disciples to perform on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at Triveni Kala Sangam at 11:45am in the 15th edition of her annual presentation, 'Su-Tarang' propelled and conceptualized by Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, founded by her. This year also marks 35 years of the existence of Utsav.
SHAPE OF IMAGINATION Comes to Triveni GallerySHAPE OF IMAGINATION Comes to Triveni Gallery
April 14, 2023

A sculptor keeps his memories and observations alive primarily through modeling his maquettes, giving form to his sketched ideas. , Suvajit Samanta plays a pivotal role through his sculptural practices, as most of his recent creations are an attempt to capture the very essence of unheard, unseen, not even looked into or recorded events from mundane life .
CONFLUENCE 23 Group Art Exhibition Organised By Welham Alumni is on NowCONFLUENCE 23 Group Art Exhibition Organised By Welham Alumni is on Now
April 5, 2023

The alumni network of Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS), celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 23' at The Stainless Gallery, Mathura Road, New Delhi from April 1st to 8th, 2023.
World University of Design Announces WUDAT 2023World University of Design Announces WUDAT 2023
April 4, 2023

Golden opportunity knocks the door of Design Aspirants as World University of Design (WUD) announces WUD Aptitude Test (WUDAT) for admission to various programs in the fields of art and design slated to be held on April 15th, 2023 in an online mode.
Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) Presents CONFLUENCE 23 ExhibitionWelham Old Boys Society (WOBS) Presents CONFLUENCE 23 Exhibition
March 31, 2023

Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) - the official ex-student alumni network of Welham Boys' School Dehradun, celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 23'.
share