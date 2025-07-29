Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Will Perform the 49th Edition of KRISHNA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), one of India's foremost institutions dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Indian classical performing arts, will present the 49th edition of its iconic dance drama, ‘KRISHNA', from August 12th to 16th, 2025 at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi. Evening shows commence at 6.30pm daily with three additional matinee shows scheduled for August 14th, 15th and 16th, 2025 at 3pm.

This richly layered production traces the enigmatic life of Lord Krishna—from his divine birth to his transcendental departure—interweaving mythology, music, and movement into a profound spiritual and artistic experience. This narrative on Shri Krishna delves into pivotal moments from his life: his early years in Gokul and Vrindavan, his bond with Radha, his role as a peacemaker between the Pandavas and Kauravas, and his philosophical guidance to Arjuna on the battlefield through the Bhagavad Gita.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see ||KRISHNA|| enter its 49th year” says Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, the show Director and Chairperson of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. "The life of Lord Krishna is timeless—not just as mythology, but as a guiding philosophy instilled with love, courage, and wisdom. At the Kendra, we have strived to depict this journey with emotional depth and artistic authenticity, enabling audiences to resonate with its enduring and universal truths.”

The production is presented by the Kendra Dance Repertory, a professional group of dancers engaged full time in the work of productions and presentations of Kendra's Dance Dramas. The Dance Drama Krishna has been choreographed by the eminent Shri Shashidharan Nair supported by his prime disciple and star dancer Shri Raj Kumar Sharma, Repertory In-charge at SBKK. Both of them bring decades of experience in the Kendra's signature style of dance drama. This year, to enhance the vitality of the productions a number of talented young dancers have been recruited in the Repertory.

The Kendra Dance Repertory of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (An Institution of Bharatiya Kala Kendra Trust) is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and M/s. Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd, New Delhi.

The SBKK's, ||KRISHNA|| is a stunning blend of Indian classical and folk-dance styles, enhanced by beautifully designed costumes, traditional jewellery, symbolic animations, and a music score that fuses Indian classical music with regional melodies. Each scene is thoughtfully crafted to reflect Krishna's emotional, philosophical, and divine dimensions—offering the audience a rare opportunity to witness history, mythology and folklore brought to life with artistic finesse.

In alignment with the Government of India's National Education Policy 2020, which promotes cultural learning through the arts, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra invites schools and educational institutions to host special morning performances of ‘KRISHNA' on 12th and 13th August 2025 at Kamani Auditorium. The proposed sessions may include a 75 minutes performance followed by a 45 minutes interactive workshop exploring themes on Lord Krishna. Bulk bookings are also available to schools and educational institutions for afternoon shows on August 14th,15th and 16th, 2025.

For over Four Decades, SBKK's Shri Krishna continues to inspire audiences of all generations with its timeless message of love, duty, compassion, and truth. The production offers not only an artistic display but also a spiritual inquiry into life's deeper meanings—making it an ideal cultural offering for the young and old alike.

This presentation stands as a witness to Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's unwavering commitment to nurturing India's cultural identity through performance, training in Indian Classical Music, Dance, and public engagement for the past Seven Decades. As the nation seeks to reconnect its youth with timeless values and traditions, ||KRISHNA|| promises to be more than a production—it is an experience that uplifts, enlightens, and endures.

Entry by tickets of denomination of Rs.3,500/-, Rs.2,500/-, Rs.1500/-, Rs.1,000/-, Rs.750/-, Rs.500/- and Rs.300/- on BookMyShow. The physical tickets can be collected from Kamani Auditorium from August 9th, 2025 onwards or on the show dates. For further enquiries contact : 011 – 43503333 /23386428/ 29.