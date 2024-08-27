Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Hosts 48th Edition of Dance Drama KRISHNA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, under the esteemed guidance of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra), presented the 48th edition of its enchanting dance drama, ‘KRISHNA' bringing Lord Krishna come alive on stage from August 23rd to 26th, 2024, at the Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. Evening shows commenced at 6:30 pm daily, with an additional matinee show on Monday, August 26th, at 3:00 pm.

This captivating two-and-a-half-hour production promised a mesmerising journey through Krishna's life. From his playful childhood antics to his profound wisdom, the drama captures the essence of this beloved deity. The dance drama brings talented artists to portray Krishna's romance with nature, his compassion and his rise to divine reverence to life through captivating dance performances.

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is renowned for its dedication to preserving India's rich heritage while presenting it in a contemporary light. The ‘KRISHNA' narrative, woven with tales, myths, and magic, offers practical wisdom relevant to modern life. The Kendra employs traditional Indian dance forms and martial arts like Mayurbhanj Chhau, Kathak, Kalaripayattu to depict the various facets of Lord Krishna's life, from his birth to his role in the epic Mahabharata.

Further enriching the experience is a state-of-the-art LED wall, reflecting the Kendra's commitment to constant artistic innovation. The production seamlessly blends powerful choreography with cutting-edge technology, intricate sets, and opulent costumes, creating a visually stunning experience.

Produced and Directed by Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh, Vice Chairperson of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, shared her vision as, “KRISHNA" is a living testament to Lord Krishna's timeless wisdom. Through captivating storytelling and artistic brilliance, we bring his life's journey to the stage. Each performance is a symphony of dance, music, and visuals, creating a world where divine and human intertwine”, she further adds, “Amidst life's complexities, we offer a message of hope and peace, echoing the enduring spirit of Krishna.”

‘KRISHNA' consistently offers a fresh perspective to its devoted audience, ensuring its continued relevance. To learn more about Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, please visit: www.thekendra.com

