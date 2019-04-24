Rupesh Tillu Gives Kalidas's SHAKUNTALAM A Clowning Twist

All set to stage his experimental piece, Rupesh Tillu elaborates on how Shakuntalam came about. "The play was first conceived during Rednose Entertainment and Clowns Without Borders Laughter Per Kilometre residency in Matheran."

A reinterpretation of a classic, Rupesh guarantees emotional cleansing for the audience. He adds, "In the world of globalization, we are forgetting our own stories. The universe is in constant movement and change, so does every story. We are trying to reinterpret Kalidas's classic adaptable to our times."

It would be interesting to watch an adaptation with clowns, "Clowns job is to comfort the disturb and disturb the comfortable. The clown is not there to make the people laugh, it's there to give people a heightened emotional experience, laughing or crying is just an after effect. Today every adult is living under stressful conditions, and all of them need an emotional catharsis or I call it, ' emotional cleansing', a good clown performance can give you that." elaborates Rupesh on the adaptation.

The shows premiere at Prithvi Theatre on the 9th of May with two shows 7:30 and 9:30 PM.

Shakuntalam Agar Pura Kar Paye Toh (Hindi Play)

Premiere Shows: Thursday, 9th May 2019 - 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM at Prithvi Theatre, Juhu





