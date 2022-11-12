Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Cult â€“ 2022Â showcased the talent of students in the field ofÂ arts, design, sports, fashion, folk dance and technology.

Nov. 12, 2022 Â 

World University of Design presented Cult 2022 - the biggest ever International Culture & Design Festival on Thursday and Friday, November 10th and 11th, 2022, 11.00 am onwards at WUD Campus, Rajiv Gandhi Educational City, Sonepat.

Check out photos from the events below!

Cult - 2022 showcased talent of students in the field of arts, design, sports, fashion, folk dance and technology through exciting events like Nrityaleela, Masakali, Spotlight, Sync & Sing, Conjunto Pie, Bigul, Act to, Winin the Frame, Silver Screem, Valorant, Call of Duty mobile, WWE, Fashion Show, Fashion Film, Volleyball, Badminton, Basketball, Carrom, table Tennis, Rangshala and Folk Dance. The winners were up for winning prizes worth 5,00,000.

Main Stage Highlighted on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 was youth sensation Singer, Composer and Songwriter Anuv Jain who has taken the internet by storm with his hit single "Baarishein". Extremely popular amongst Gen Z, he wrapped up day one of Cult 2022. On Friday, November 11th, 2022 witnessed a scintillating performance by "Joy - The Band" known for their edgy yet soulful gigs in India and abroad.

Bringing over 40 colleges from India and overseas together on one creative platform where young minds can interact and exchange views in the most exhilarating ways, World University of Design has been organizing Cult - Their Annual design and Cultural Festival since 2018. Cult had gone online during Covid attracting international participation, and continues to be organised in HYBRID mode to accommodate students from all parts of the world.

"Over the past years Cult has emerged as a high-profile event in Sonepat eclipsing fests of other bigger institutions in the area, attracting students from far-fetched shores to showcase their potential and compete with their kind. The festival is a forum for young minds to create, unify, liberate and transform which also lays the very foundation of the festival", says the very excited Vice-Chancellor of WUD, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

World University of Design is driven and focused toward creating an ever progressive environment for the students that come to its doors. Providing world class avenues to design aspirants to not just hone their skills but also mentally condition them to be able to embrace the real life Design World that thrives on cut-throat competition, WUD nurtures students. With fests like Cult, the institute is in a process of creating a revolutionary asset for itself, which will be seen as a benchmark by institutes in times to come.

For more information on World University of Design (WUD), please visit www.worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022

Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022



Review: EVERY GOOD BOY DESERVES FAVOUR AT Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA Photo
Review: EVERY GOOD BOY DESERVES FAVOUR AT Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA
'Every Good Boy Deserves Favour' is a political satire that arrived on the NCPA stage for a rare performance. This spectacle was written by Tom Stoppard - the story of a political dissident in the Soviet Union. The play is accompanied by a 45-piece orchestra, performed by the Symphony Orchestra of India, which itself becomes a character of the play, adding to the crests and troughs of a prison-asylum's inhabitants.
Delhi Collage Of Art Presents Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World Photo
Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'
Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) bounces back in the post pandemic era with its 18th chapter of Collage Annual Carnival. Exhibition of over 300 artworks created by 105 participants will be on display at Galleries 1 to 4 & foyer Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, Ferozshah Road, New Delhi from November 6th to 12th, 2022 from 11am to 7pm.
World University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Photo
World University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop
Artists fromÂ World University of DesignÂ are setting sails to participate inÂ VietnamÂ - India International Exhibition and Workshop 2022-2023Â themed aroundÂ 'VllEW: Beyond and Beneath Arts Exchange'Â fromÂ October 31st, 2022 to November 10th, 2022Â atÂ Van Lang University, Ho Chi Minh City,Â Vietnam.
Review: THE DEVIL WEARS BATAA at NCPA Photo
Review: THE DEVIL WEARS BATAA at NCPA
A few days ago, I had the chance to catch a screening of 'The Devil Wears Bataa' at the NCPA. I had previously seen listings of the show and stopped myself from catching a production of the same.

More Hot Stories For You


Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'
November 7, 2022

Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) bounces back in the post pandemic era with its 18th chapter of Collage Annual Carnival. Exhibition of over 300 artworks created by 105 participants will be on display at Galleries 1 to 4 & foyer Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, Ferozshah Road, New Delhi from November 6th to 12th, 2022 from 11am to 7pm.
World University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and WorkshopWorld University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop
November 1, 2022

Artists fromÂ World University of DesignÂ are setting sails to participate inÂ VietnamÂ - India International Exhibition and Workshop 2022-2023Â themed aroundÂ 'VllEW: Beyond and Beneath Arts Exchange'Â fromÂ October 31st, 2022 to November 10th, 2022Â atÂ Van Lang University, Ho Chi Minh City,Â Vietnam.
MONSOON WEDDING Comes to Qatar Next MonthMONSOON WEDDING Comes to Qatar Next Month
October 25, 2022

Award-winning film director Mira Nair bringsÂ  Monsoon Wedding to life in a new musical adaptation set to light up the stage in Qatar this fall.
Anand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI TechnologyAnand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI Technology
October 23, 2022

Anand Gandhi, the maker of Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, Anand Gandhi, is known for pushing the boundaries of ideas and possibilities in whatever medium he touches, be it cinema, games, or tech. He once again took to Instagram to share something cutting-edge - images from a film storyboard that he created purely using AI technology.
Akshara Theatre Presents RAMA'S STORY, Saturday, October 22Akshara Theatre Presents RAMA'S STORY, Saturday, October 22
October 20, 2022

Akshara Theatre will present RAMA'S STOR on, Saturday, October 22 at 6pm.