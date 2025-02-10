Photos: Actor Adil Hussain In Conversation With Sayed Mohd And More At Rama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 Day 14

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fourteenth Day of the National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 showcased five fabulous performances. In the student-led Advitiya segment, Street Plays and Open Stage performances concluded today. Well-known award-winning actor Adil Hussain was guest of the day. He was in conversation with Syed Mohd. Irfan, popular TV host of Guftagoo fame.

‘Chetana’ (West Bengal) performed ‘Mahatma Vs Gandhi’. The play explored the tragic rift between Mahatma Gandhi and his eldest son, Harilal, whose struggles with identity, ambition, and rebellion against his father’s ideals led to a life of disillusionment and despair. The play was written by Ajit Dalvi, directed by Arun Mukherjee, and showcased at Shri Ram Centre.

Samooh Theatre (Jammu & Kashmir) performed ‘Bacchae’, written by ancient Greek playwright Euripides. Bacchae follows Dionysus' vengeance on Thebes for denying his divinity, leading to King Pentheus' tragic downfall as he is deceived, humiliated, and ultimately destroyed by his own mother. The play was adapted and directed by Ravinder Sharma, and showcased at Little Theatre Group Auditorium.

Under the ‘Lok Rangam’ segment, in collaboration with HUDCO, Angika Kudiyatta Kala Manch (Kerala) performed ‘Soorpanakhankam’. The presentation depicts Srirama and Sita’s life in Panchavati, interrupted by Soorpanakha’s pursuit of love, her transformation into a demon, and the dramatic abduction of Lakshmana as she seeks revenge. The play was written by Saktibhadran, directed by Kalamandalam Sangeeth Chakyar, and showcased at NSD Open Air Stage.

Essay Ensemble (Maharashtra) performed ‘Hum Safar’. Poignant and romantic, Hum Safar follows an estranged couple navigating love, divorce, and missed opportunities, weaving a bittersweet tale of emotions, relationships, and urban solitude, enriched by Gulzar’s poetry. The play was written by Javed Siddiqi, directed by Salim Arif, showcased at Kamani, and featured Harsh Chhaya and Lubna Salim.

NSD Graduate students of 2024 presented ‘Gaslight’, penned by Patrick Hamilton. Set in 19th-century London, Gas Light is a gripping psychological thriller about manipulation and control, as Bella Manningham struggles against her husband’s deceit until a detective helps her reclaim her sanity and autonomy. The play was directed by Shekhar Kanwat, and showcased at Abhimanch.

All the performances were followed by the audience having an open interaction session with the directors, cast, and crew, about the production process in the segment ‘Meet the Director’.

Advitiya - Day 14: Yesterday was the final day of presentation of street plays, and today, with four performances, the Open Stage also closed its curtains on BRM 2025. Today, Garima Chaudhari performed dance, Siddharth Sameer Singh and Vaibhav Behl recited poetry, and Team Nirbaak performed a mime act.

In another session of the segment today distinguished Actor and NSD Alumni, Adil Hussain was in conversation with popular TV host Syed Mohd. Irfan in the event ‘A Boy from Village Goalpara’. Hussain talked about his childhood, life journey, and memories of NSD.

In the Literary segment ‘Shruti’, book launch and discussion of Quarterly Journal of NSD ‘Rang Prasang’ Issue 57 was organised. On this Occasion, Journalist and Theatre Critic, Anil Goyal was in conversation with playwright and poet, Pratap Sehgal.

For more information, please visit the official NSD/BRM websites: https://nsd.gov.in/, www.brm.nsd.gov.in.

