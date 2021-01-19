NephroPlus Announces The Winners Of GUESTS GOT TALENT Season 3

NephroPlus, India's largest dialysis center network that is focused on redefining dialysis care, announced the 'winners' of the third season of their flagship program 'Guests Got Talent', Season 3. The contest, announced in September after the success of the past 2 seasons, was aimed at inviting all dialysis patients to partake in the activity which is centered on providing a unique platform for them to showcase their creativity and talent.

This season, the contest drew participation from over 250+ patients, countrywide. Mr. Agostinho Da Cruz from Goa won the first prize and Mr. Aniket Hitendra Bhai Rana from Himatnagar, Gujarat won the 2nd prize; and Mr. Sunkara Ravindra Kumar from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh won the 3rd prize. Apart from the three winners, NephroPlus also awarded consolation prizes to five other praiseworthy participants. Amongst the eminent set of jury present, Radio Jockey, RJ Yash who hosts the show Adda 943 Show on 94.3 Fever FM selected the winners on the basis of creativity and talent.

Speaking about Guest Got Talent- Season 3, Mr. Vikram Vuppala, Founder & CEO, NephroPlus, said, "To have so many participants even during the midst of a pandemic with such zeal and fervor give us great joy. Congratulations to all the three winners and each and every partaker for taking the time out to indulge in this contest. It would not have been possible to enable this without the hard work put in by the whole team at NephroPlus. We hope to see the same level of enthusiasm year on year."

Speaking on the participants at Guest Got Talent, Season 3, Radio Jockey RJ Yash said, "It gives me immense pleasure to a part of this unique and fulfilling experience. To see all these patients going through tough times and still have so much positivity is something we all can learn from. Glad to have companies like NephroPlus who not only concentrate on the medical aspect but also create a happy and positive vibe for the dialysis patients."

NephroPlus operates 243 dialysis centers in 144 cities across 21 states and 4 countries and is known for its quality focus and patient-centricity. The company was established 11 years back with a vision to enable people on dialysis across the world to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company treats 18,000+ patients per month and has performed 52+ Lakh dialysis treatments to date. For further information: https://www.nephroplus.com/