Rehmat-e-Nusrat To Perform Live In New Delhi in March Ahead Of London Showcase

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of their powerful international appearance at Voices of Faith at the Barbican Centre, London, on March 14, the acclaimed qawwali ensemble Rehmat-e-Nusrat will perform in New Delhi on March 8 for a special live concert as part of Amarrass Nights at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket.

In a deeply moving full circle moment, Rehmat-e-Nusrat, meaning “Blessings of Nusrat,” performed at the same Barbican Centre stage where their spiritual mentor, the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, delivered one of his most celebrated concerts in 1993. The London showcase marked a significant milestone in the group's journey of carrying forward the living tradition of qawwali for global audiences.

This upcoming concert also marks the third consecutive appearance by Rehmat-e-Nusrat at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, following two houseful performances that left audiences spellbound. The ensemble is widely recognized for emotionally charged and authentic qawwali presentations that honor the legacy of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan while connecting strongly with contemporary listeners.

Presented by Amarrass Records, Amarrass Nights is a curated concert series dedicated to intimate, high quality live experiences rooted in traditional and spiritual music forms, bringing listeners closer to the raw power and devotional depth of live qawwali.