Mahindra Excellence In Theatre Awards Reveals Top 10 Plays For 2026

The 21st edition of Indian theatre's premier awards and festival — the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced annually by Teamwork Arts — returns to the national capital from 19th to 25th March 2026.

The META secretariat has announced the top 10 plays for 2026, nominated across 13 categories. The plays will be staged over a week in New Delhi in the presence of an esteemed jury with the final award-winning productions rewarded at the grand finale - a Red Carpet Awards Night to be held on 25th March 2026 at Kamani Auditorium. Performances will run in two shifts over the preceding evenings at Kamani Auditorium and the Shri Ram Centre.

Known for spotlighting powerful societal themes, innovative storytelling, retelling myths, subverting stereotypes of identity, gender and class, giving voice to the marginalised, exploring a spectrum of Indian languages and dialects while experimenting with dramaturgy, META's nominated plays this year traverse mythology, gender, politics, devotion, identity, and resistance.

The 21st edition reflects the dynamism and diversity of Indian theatre —where classical forms intersect contemporary constructs and heartfelt narratives stand alongside bold socio-political commentary.

For the 2026 season, the festival received a record-breaking 422 submissions—the highest ever in META's history. Entries had poured in from across the country, representing a wide spectrum of cities, theatre traditions, and performance practices.

The final shortlist includes productions from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, and beyond, with plays presented in Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Hindustani, Sanskrit, Bundelkhandi, English & Jibrish.

The Selection Committee, in collaboration with the META Secretariat, carefully reviewed all submissions over an intensive evaluation process. This year's distinguished committee included theatre critic, editor and author Deepa Gahlot; director and playwright Jino Joseph; Theatre Mentor Keval Arora; eminent theatre director and scenographer Prof. Satyabrata Rout; and curator and theatre practitioner Swaroopa Ghosh.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, added, "Our association with META is driven by a belief in the arts as a catalyst for social engagement and cultural conversation. This year's selections illustrate the richness of contemporary Indian theatre, from deeply personal narratives to ambitious ensemble works that explore complex social and historical themes. We are proud to support the artists and teams who bring these stories to life, offering audiences a chance to reflect, empathize, and connect. The festival stands as a testament to the trust and respect the Indian theatre community places in META, and we look forward to another season of inspiring performances."

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, stated, "The META Festival has always been a celebration of storytelling at its finest, and this year's selection truly exemplifies the diversity, depth, and innovation present in Indian theatre. The 10 plays chosen span multiple languages, forms, and perspectives, highlighting the extraordinary creativity of theatre-makers across the country. Each production reflects the courage and commitment of artists who continue to push boundaries and experiment with form, content, and performance. We are excited to bring these stories to audiences at Kamani and Sri Ram Centres, fostering engagement, dialogue, and a shared appreciation for the transformative power of theatre."

Suraj Dhingra, Festival Producer - META & Senior Vice President -Teamwork Arts, said: “This year marks a significant milestone with META receiving the highest-ever number of submissions. The shortlisted plays showcase an exceptional range of languages, aesthetics, and performance vocabularies. From experimental theatre to reimagined classical traditions, META 2026 promises audiences a compelling and diverse theatrical experience

For the full schedule and ticket details, please visit www.metawards.com. The jury for the Awards Night will be announced shortly. https://metawards.com/

NOMINATED PRODUCTIONS – META 2026

Ambaa- Directed by Atul Kumar and produced by D for Drama [Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hindi and Bundelkhandi]

Chandni Raatein- Directed by Purva Naresh and produced by Aarambh Mumbai Productions LLP [Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hindi]

Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi-Directed by O.T. Shajahan and produced by Athlete Kayika Nadakavedhi-[Palakkad (Kerala), Malayalam]

Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo-Directed by Saurav Palodhi and produced by Thakurpukur Ichheymoto[Kolkata (West Bengal), Bengali]

Kadambari- Directed by Meghna Roy Choudhury and produced by Paradigm Shift Arts, [Pune (Maharashtra), Hindi and Bengali}

Karunashtake-Directed by Prajakt Deshmukh and produced by Bhadrakali Productions,[Mumbai (Maharashtra), Marathi]

Mithyasur-Directed by Ajeet Singh Pallawat and produced by Ujaagar Dramatic Association,[Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hindi and Hindustani]

Something Like Truth-Directed by Parna Pethe and produced by Social Manch & Peace Projects-[Pune (Maharashtra), Hindi and English]

The Old Man and the Sea – Kathakali of Morrow-Directed by Neeraj G M and produced by Kerala Kalamandalam D U [Thrissur (Kerala), Malayalam with Sanskrit]

Y- Directed by Remith Ramesh and produced by The Interlink Theatre [Kollam (Kerala), Jibrish]