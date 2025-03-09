FROM CORINNE'S HEART 'Wins' Bollywood International Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"From Corinne's Heart" wins the prestigious Bollywood International Film Festival. Based on a true story of Corinne & Tony Melillo, the musical film "From Corrine's Heart" follows Corinne (Arielle Joy Hubbard) who dreams of becoming a championship figure skater and then receives news that changes her entire life. She visits her doctor and learns that she has Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Corinne struggles to cope with her disease and distances herself from her boyfriend Tony (Scott Fraser O'Brien) until he wins her over and gives her hope and a small miracle.

The stellar cast features an incredible cast of talent, including Broadway veterans. Arielle Joy Hubbard as Corine, Scott Fraser O'Brien as Tony, Hannah Thompson as Anne, Davon Cochran as The Miracle Man, Bart Shatto as Doctor Gerard (LES MISERABLES, War Paint) and Keith Crowningshield as Mister Keith the physical therapist (Grand Hotel the Musical, Jelly's Last Jam). Also added to the cast are actor Noah Musso as The Miracle Baby, Luisa Madera, Doctor's assistant, actress Olympia Eyal as Marissa at age six, actress Antonella Bustos as Marissa at age eight, and actress Alexis Licor as Marissa at age ten.

The musical film is Directed, composed, and written by Emmy Award Nominee Charles Mandracchia (Grand Hotel the Musical, South Pacific). For more information, go to IMDB HERE.

About Bollywood International Film Festival

India is a land of art and cultural heritage and it is spread in various forms in our society whether it's dance, drama, music, films, painting, sports, etc. Being a global enterprise, Indian Cinema (Bollywood) is a remarkable example of our cultural diversity and it has the greatest influence on India's national identity. We always celebrate our art and one of the best ways is to do so is film festivals. There are many film festivals in Asia where filmmakers and film lovers alike can celebrate the best and the brightest. We are adding one more precious feather to it and that's the BOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL FILMFESTIVAL (BIFF).

Launched in January 2020, Bollywood International Film Festival-BIFF is founded by some of the best-known actors, directors and film professionals. BIFF intends to provide a place that connects the film lovers and makers around the world.

