Dhoomimal Art Centre to Present RADIANCE AMPLIFIED

This exhibition marks the resumption of The Academy's last interaction with Korea in 2019.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Dhoomimal Art Centre will present the 2023 India-Korea Exhibition, RADIANCE AMPLIFIED, on 2nd March, from 5 pm onwards.

This exhibition marks the resumption of The Academy's last interaction with Korea in 2019, and it plans to continue this tradition of exchanging experiences by arranging various creative activities such as art camps, discussions, lectures, visits to modern and historical places, universities, museums, art exhibitions, and studios of practising artists. on 2nd March, from 5 Pm onwards

The exhibition features a diverse group of artists, each with their own unique style and approach to art. These include:

Delhi-born Jai Zharotia who has exhibited his work in more than 35 one-man shows and 300 group shows in India and abroad. He is renowned for his skills in printmaking and has been a noteworthy participant in National and International exhibitions on prints. John Philipose, a museologist, author, and photographer, who draws inspiration from his experiences to create abstract landscapes that express the divine in metaphors. S K Sahni, who studied in Japan as a research scholar, has received numerous awards for his painting, including a scholarship from the Japanese Government. Jagdish Chander, who seeks to express silent activity through his artistic expressions. Prem Singh, who uses intuition and experimentation to discover new forms of expression.

Rashmi Khurana, who explores and discovers an unfettered expression guided by the tenets of intuition and experimentation. Rashmi recycles and uses different materials with laborious repeated acts to provoke a deep experience and awareness for life and surroundings. Hem Raj, a Delhi based artist, who has held many solo shows in various places in India and abroad like Bill Lowe Gallery in America andGalleria Muller and Plate in Germany and participated in several group exhibitions. Hem Raj was awarded the National Award from Lalit Kala Academy which is one of the most prestigious awards in the country. Santosh Kumar Verma, who draws inspiration from his unique experiences to create works that are soulful, colourful, and childlike in nature. Shovin Bhattacharjee is a digital artist who creates paintings, sculptures, and public art installations, and is one of India's pioneers in NFT art auctions. Minjoo Lee, a Korean artist known for her colourful and whimsical illustrations. Meena Deora is an Indian artist who creates intricate and detailed paintings inspired by Indian culture. Vinay Sharma is an Indian sculptor who creates beautiful works of art using a variety of materials. Thank you for bringing them to my attention. In addition to the creative activities, The Academy of Visual Media will restart visits to natural landscapes, which have become more important than ever due to the effects of global warming. The Academy of Visual Media believes that art has a great part to play in creating awareness of the need for environmental conservation

"We are thrilled to be holding the 2023 India-Korea Exhibition, RADIANCE AMPLIFIED after a long gap," said Shobha Broota, the curator of the exhibition. "We believe that this exhibition will foster a creative journey for all artists and strengthen our relationship with Korea," she added.

Radiance Amplified

Venue: Dhoomimal Art Centre A8 Connaught Place, Inner Circle, Level I &II, New Delhi

Date: 2nd- 30th March 2023

Time: 11 Am - 7 Pm ( Sunday closed)



Mak Dizdars Poetry Celebrated At Bikaner House Photo
Mak Dizdar's Poetry Celebrated At Bikaner House
 The Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina recently hosted a panel discussion on the Bosnian poet Mehmedalija Mak Dizdar's seminal work of poetry 'Kameni spavač' aka 'Stone Sleeper' at the Bikaner House.
WOMEN IN THE DARK - A Contemporary Ukrainian Play Comes to New Delhi Photo
WOMEN IN THE DARK - A Contemporary Ukrainian Play Comes to New Delhi
Two women in an air raid shelter. Missiles flying overhead. Life at a standstill. Christmas is coming. Welcome to Kyiv. This intense, dramatic play written by Iryna Serebriakova and Masha Denisova presents us a picture of Kyiv under siege, through emotional and humorous conversations between two women, messages from friends and even some iconic songs.
Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Announces Top 10 Nominations For 18th Edition Photo
Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Announces Top 10 Nominations For 18th Edition
Indian theatre's annual awards and festival gala – the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) - is set to run from 23rd - 29th March, 2023. Instituted by the Mahindra Group, the Festival announced the top 10 plays nominated across 13 categories which will be staged in the national capital followed by a glittering Red Carpet Awards Night.
MILES AHEAD...AND MORE TO TRAVEL Comes to Visual Art Gallery Indian Habitat Centre Photo
MILES AHEAD...AND MORE TO TRAVEL Comes to Visual Art Gallery Indian Habitat Centre
Dr. Sushma Yadav's solo exhibition of etchings is a pictorial journey of a woman artist as she traverses emotional and physical realms, between the crowds and the self, with each milestone, each etching, evocatively rife with artistic achievement and telling the story of humanity through the imaginative lens of a woman.

