Dancer Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan Offers A Bharatanatyam Recital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bharatanatyam dancer Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan will present a solo recital on Friday, October 10th, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi. She will be accompanied by an eminent orchestra comprising Guru Geeta Chandran (nattuvangam), Shri K Venkateshwaran (vocals), Shri Manohar Balatchandirane (mridangam) and Shri G Raghavendra Prasath (violin).

A disciple of Padmashri Geeta Chandran, Sowmya has been immersed in Bharatanatyam since the age of six. Under her guru's guidance, she has not only refined her skills but imbibed the deeper philosophy and essence of the form.

The evening opens with a Pushpanjali in ragam Shree, talam Adi, an invocation offering obeisance to Mother Earth. This is followed by the Varnam in ragam Khamas, “Saami Nee Rammanave” by Ponniah Pillai of the Thanjavur Quartet, where the nayika pleads for union with Lord Brihadeeshwara against the backdrop of Thanjavur's splendor.

Next comes a Padam in ragam Shuddha Sarang, an Annamacharya composition capturing the playful camaraderie between Goddess Padmavathi and her sakhi. The Javali “Smarasundaranguniki” in ragam Paras portrays a swadheenapatika who revels in the pride of her beloved's love.

The performance culminates in a Tillana in ragam Yamuna Kalyani, talam Mishra Chapu, composed by Lalgudi G. Jayaraman, where each korvai highlights one of the five jaatis, before closing with sahitya in praise of Lord Krishna.

The highlight of this evening's recital lies in its nuanced blend of rigorous technique with emotive storytelling, presented by a young dancer who has consistently balanced academic achievement with artistic excellence.

Reflecting on the upcoming recital, Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan shares, “Every performance is a journey inward and a conversation with the audience. Dancing at Triveni Kala Sangam, a space steeped in art and history, is both humbling and exhilarating. I look forward to sharing my exploration of Bharatanatyam with rasikas in Delhi.”

Her guru, Padmashri Geeta Chandran, adds, “Sowmya represents the new generation of Bharatanatyam dancers who balance discipline with imagination. Watching her evolve as a performer has been deeply rewarding. At Triveni, she will bring both tradition and her own voice to the stage.”

A Doordarshan-graded artiste, recipient of the Ministry of Culture's Young Artist Scholarship (2023), and empanelled performer with SPIC MACAY, Sowmya has steadily carved her mark on prestigious stages including the Madras Music Academy's Spirit of Youth (2024), Brahma Gana Sabha (2023), and sabhas across Chennai. She has also been honored with the title of ‘Natya Shive' at Dancejathre (2022) and has performed with the Natya Vriksha Dance Collective in prestigious festivals like the World Para- athletics Championship, Khajuraho Dance Festival, Nadaneerajanam Tirupati, Konark Dance Festival, to name a few.

With her strong foundation in nattuvangam, vocal music, solo work, and collaborative performances with the Natya Vriksha Dance Collective, Sowmya continues to embody the spirit of Bharatanatyam—rooted in tradition yet resonant with the present.