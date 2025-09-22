Broadway Ramlila Marks 10th Presentation With A STUDY OF CHARACTERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aryan Heritage Foundation will present the 10th edition of Broadway Ramlila, from September 26th till October 1st, 2025 (Friday to Wednesday) at Netaji Subhash Place (Opposite NDM 2), Pitampura, New Delhi. This milestone year's theme, “Charitron Ka Adhyayan” or “A Study of Characters,” takes audiences beyond the well-known story into the rich psychological and philosophical depths of the Ramayana's iconic figures.

Created by Rajender Mittal and Saurabh Mittal, Broadway Ramlila is returning this year with its most ambitious production yet. This is not just a show; it's a journey into the soul of the timeless tale. The core theme of this year's production is "Charitron Ka Adhyayan” or “A Study of Characters." It delves beyond the well-known story to explore the rich psychological and philosophical depths of its iconic characters. Within a dynamic three-hour spectacle, the production brings the mythical realm of Satyug to life through cutting-edge 3D stage design and a captivating musical score featuring 20 Original Soundtracks by acclaimed artists like Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, and more.

This year's narrative is brought to life by a new set of voices that will guide audiences through this profound experience. Actor Saurabh Raj Jain, the very embodiment of Krishna from Mahabharat, and the talented Actress Samridhi Shukla (Abira) will narrate this year's story in their voices. Music of this production is composed by the legendary duo Chandra Kamal Bharat Kamal, and the play is directed by Shashidharan Nair.

In a world where modern interpretations sometimes flatten the complexity of our epics, this year's Broadway Ramlila stands as a beacon of intellectual and spiritual insight. Moving beyond a simple re-telling, the production presents the Ramayana as an "Itihaas" (historical account) that offers profound lessons on human nature. By exploring the motivations and inner conflicts of its characters—from the righteousness of Shri Ram to the complex journey of Kaikeyi and the philosophical questions posed by the Ahalya story—the show promises to unlock the timeless wisdom hidden within. It is a show for those who have always asked, "Why?"

Rajender Mittal, the creator of this magnum opus, emphasizes the show's evolution: "Every year, our goal is to not just entertain but to inspire. This year, by focusing on ‘A Study of Characters', we aim to make the Ramayana more relevant than ever. Our audiences will discover that these ancient characters faced very human dilemmas, and their stories carry universal lessons on wisdom, justice, and the power of forgiveness."

Chairman, Mr. Ishwar Bansal, says, “Broadway Ramlila is a unique and groundbreaking production that has redefined the way we experience Ramlila in India. Broadway Ramlila brought the concept of 3 Hour Sampurn Ramayana to mainstream audiences, and they just cannot have enough. It inspired countless other Ramlila Committees to adopt the 3 hour concept, which helps our youth to keep connected to our history.”

Anil Garg, General Secretary, remarks, “It is a special year this year, as the present Government is whole heartedly supporting Ramlila Committees, and has announced many incentives like waiver of electricity charges upto 1100 units, single window permissions, medical and fire services, etc."

Ajay Gupta, Treasurer, shared his views: “Keeping this grand production relevant and updated is very heavy on the pocket, but people love Broadway Ramlila so much that they themselves come forward and offer their support. It is because of audiences and our donors that this massive production is presented on this scale.”

Anuj Jaikaran, Secretary, anticipates the presence of several distinguished guests, enhancing the grandeur and technological marvels of the event: "We have enhanced every aspect of 'Broadway Ramlila' with a modern, upscale food court, elevated air-conditioned lounges, and seamless entry systems. Many distinguished guests from a plethora of fields like Bureaucrats, Officers, Politicians, Ambassadors, Celebrities come with their friends and family, just to witness this production every year."

Saurabh Mittal, Sr. Vice President, who co-created this production, explains the new direction: “This year, we've changed not just the technology but the very soul of the narrative. We've completely revamped our graphic and set design, re-designed the costumes, and welcomed new cast members. We believe the Ramayana isn't just a story; it's a way of life. Through a 'Study of Characters,' we are showing audiences that every person in the Ramayana offers answers to their own modern dilemmas. The story of Ahalya teaches us about forgiveness and societal acceptance, while the character of Kaikeyi shows how fear and insecurity can lead to destructive outcomes. These characters inspire us to look within. We want everyone to benefit from the lessons of Shri Ram's life, as this wisdom should be accessible to all."

Since its inception in 2015, Broadway Ramlila has made headlines, even breaking ground as the first Ramlila to be shown in cinemas. Don't miss the return of this extraordinary journey, where the timeless saga of Shri Ram is upheld and re-examined for a new generation.