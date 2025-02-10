Bharat Rang Mahotsav Hosts A Hindi Play at Balwant Gargi Auditorium, Bathinda

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National School of Drama (NSD) inaugurated the opening ceremony of its flagship Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), the International Theatre Festival of India, on February 8, 2025 at Balwant Gargi Auditorium Bathinda, Punjab. Fondly called ‘Bharangam,' BRM is the world's largest theatre festival, which completed a successful run of 25 years in 2024. Through this pioneering initiative, NSD continues to expand the festival's outreach with enhanced international engagement, building on last year's theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam.'

The opening of Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 in Bathinda was graced by a distinguished assembly of dignitaries, setting the stage for an unforgettable cultural journey. Chief Guest Shri Amarjit Singh Mehta, President of the Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali, Punjab, inaugurated the event with his esteemed presence, while Guest of Honour Shri Sameer Upadhyay, Ex-OSD to the Chairman of NSD Society, added to the occasion's significance. Chairing the proceedings, Shri Ram Ji Bali, Associate Professor at the National School of Drama, brought his rich academic insight, and the Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Kulin Kumar Joshi, Assistant Professor at the Central University of Punjab, whose gracious words concluded the ceremony with profound appreciation. Also present at the event was Sh Padamjeet Mehta, Mayor of Bathinda Municipal Corporation, who graciously played a key role in making BRM 2025 possible in Bathinda.

“One Expression, Supreme Creation.” This slogan for Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 resonates with the spirit of unity in creative expression, and the oneness of all. Noted actor and NSD alumnus Sh. Rajpal Yadav has been named the Rang Doot (Festival Ambassador) for this year.

In collaboration with Municipal Corporation Bathinda the Opening Ceremony was followed by the presentation of Hindi play - 5 August, 1947 (Antim Raat) written by Bratya Basu and directed by Vijay Kumar. The festival is ongoing in Bathinda until February 12, 2025 at Balwant Gargi Auditorium, Bathinda, Punjab.

