Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI Technology

These images are from a hard science-fiction film that he announced in 2019 called Emergence.

Register for India News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 23, 2022  

Anand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI Technology

Anand Gandhi, the maker of Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, Anand Gandhi, is known for pushing the boundaries of ideas and possibilities in whatever medium he touches, be it cinema, games, or tech.

He once again took to Instagram to share something cutting-edge - images from a film storyboard that he created purely using AI technology.

These gorgeous images are from a hard science-fiction film that he announced in 2019 called Emergence. Since 2015, Anand has been speculating about a pandemic that brings the world to a halt. Ironically, the film was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the post, Anand shared, "My exposure to text to image AI happened when I visited MIT Media Lab a decade ago. Computer vision is going to inform our futures in ways I can only vaguely speculate, limited by the ceiling of my imagination."

His audiences and industry peers couldn't contain their excitement at these images. Actor Vijay Verma commented, "This looks extraordinary, Anand. I hope and wish you make this ⚡⚡" Many other users also begged, "Please make this happen!"

Check out the posts here:




More Hot Stories For You


Akshara Theatre Presents RAMA'S STORY, Saturday, October 22Akshara Theatre Presents RAMA'S STORY, Saturday, October 22
October 20, 2022

Akshara Theatre will present RAMA'S STOR on, Saturday, October 22 at 6pm.
World University Of Design Students Walk The Ramp For Label Ritu Kumar, Mulmul and Frontier Raas At DLF AvenueWorld University Of Design Students Walk The Ramp For Label Ritu Kumar, Mulmul and Frontier Raas At DLF Avenue
October 10, 2022

Students of World University of Design joined hands with DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi to welcome festivities by showcasing the latest array of festive attires by in-house designer brands including Label Ritu Kumar, mulmul and Frontier Raas on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin Starrer GOLDFISH Premieres at 27th Busan International Film FestivalDeepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin Starrer GOLDFISH Premieres at 27th Busan International Film Festival
October 8, 2022

Goldfish, an English-language-feature directed by Pushan Kripalani starring veteran actress Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin received a heartening response at its World Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival held from 5th- 14th October in South Korea.
EVERY GOOD BOY DESERVES FAVOUR Comes to Jamshed Bhabha TheatreEVERY GOOD BOY DESERVES FAVOUR Comes to Jamshed Bhabha Theatre
October 7, 2022

Every Good Boy Deserves Favour is a political satire by multi-award-winning playwright Sir Tom Stoppard and celebrated conductor/composer André Previn.
Ragamala Dance Company to Present FIRES OF VARANASI at Soorya Festival This MonthRagamala Dance Company to Present FIRES OF VARANASI at Soorya Festival This Month
October 5, 2022

Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy's Ragamala Dance Company, now in its 30th year, presents Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim at the 45th Annual Soorya Festival on October 11-17, 2022 at various locations in Kerala, India. This six-performance engagement is part of Ragamala's 22/23 Season, which culminates with a 30th Anniversary Gala Celebration in July 2023.