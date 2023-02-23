Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amphibian Productions Will Launch in April With the Indian Stage Premiere of BENT

Performances run April 14-May 14.

Feb. 23, 2023  
A core principle of AMPHIBIAN PRODUCTIONS' mission is to give voice to the stories of marginalized populations. BENT is the ground-breaking drama about the Nazi persecution of homosexuals, an attempted genocide which is a standout in the long history of global violence against sexual minorities. AMPHIBIAN PRODUCTIONS intends the controversy, dialogue, and actions inspired by the power of this Indian Stage Premiere of BENT to be an accelerant to the evolution of Human Rights in India.

Award-winning twenty-nine-year-old Producer Swapnesh Dubey (Audience Favorite, Best Documentary, Florence Film Festival) is a passionate Human Rights activist, and stiletto-sharp about the implicit meaning of Amphibian Productions' name as it relates to the LGBTQ+ situation: "Amphibians populate a wide variety of habitats, and thrive no matter what the environment."

Dubey works closely with his Associate Creative Director Glenn Hayden. A seasoned Australian theatre practitioner (Currently: Firelight Australia), Hayden will be helming BENT as its Stage Director, his incisive directorial viewpoint universalizing not only the story's atrocities but also their remedies. .

The creative staff is distinguished by the presence of Ishi Srivastava for Costume Design, and Canadian composer/cellist Julia Kent for incidental music.

The cast of splendid Indian actors is headed by Swapnesh Dubey (Max). Sahir Mehta (Horst), Arjun Raj (Rudy), Chetan Swaroop Mishra (Wolf), and Gavin Methalaka (Greta).

Touring this production of BENT to The U.S. is in the planning stage.



