Amethyst Launches A&T Spring Summer 2020 Collection 'The Kaleidoscope'

Amethyst presented Abraham & Thakore's Spring Summer 2020 collection - 'The Kaleidoscope' at the new Abraham & Thakore Shop in Shop section at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai.

The exhibition will be on from 11am to 7.30pm until February 15th, 2020, at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014. Ph : 044 - 45991630 /31.

Designer Rakesh Thakore said, "Abraham and Thakore are extremely happy to be a part of Amethyst and showcasing the Spring Summer 2020 collection, which is about colours, florals and patterns in a soft palette and easy fabrics."

A&T's Spring Summer collection mirrors many colors of a changing kaleidoscope from ivory, beige, through rose, lac, amla, saffron, cornflower, indigo and black in a myriad of patterns from simple geometric dots and stripes and delicate floral motifs in the price range of Rs.4,000/- to Rs.15,000/-.

Abraham & Thakore is one of the India's most successful and respected design resource for fashion and accessories as well as textile products for home. The design label was initially established by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, graduates of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad who were later joined by Kevin Nigli, a design graduate of NIFT New Delhi.

Each Abraham & Thakore collection continues the exploration of developing a quiet and modern design voice while simultaneously drawing on the rich traditional vocabulary of Indian design and craft. The design sensibility is low key yet highly distinctive, with a strong respect for material, form and carft. In a consumer world of mass-produced fast fashion, ABRAHAM & THAKORE reiterates the belief that real luxury lies in specially crafted produced in limited numbers of high quality.

An important aspect of the different collection presented each season is the very mordern synergy between fashion and lifestyle with a unifying vision for the way the contemporary urban consumer dresses and lives whether in New Delhi, London or

In India, the collection is presented biannually at the Fashion Week, New Delhi.

The work of Abraham & Thakore has been exhibited at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, in a British Council exhibition on contemporary Indian Design at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi, in the Volkart Foundation sponsored exhibition on khadi, and later in Switzerland.





