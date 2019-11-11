Akshara Theatre Announces Plays for Spirit of Africa Festival

Akshara Theatre has announced the plays they will produce for The Spirit of Africa Festival in New Delhi:

MY CHILD YAABA

November 16 at 4pm

a play for children (English)

Yaaba is a headstrong and wilful girl, a free spirit who loves to play with her friends. She lives in a traditional joint family in a small village in Ghana. She does not bother to help with the household chores like her sisters, thus earning the wrath of her Maami. But on Christmas Eve, Yaaba makes a decision that will change her life. Written by the eminent award-winning Ghanaian writer Ama Ata Aidoo, MY CHILD YAABA, presents a delightful picture of village life in Ghana and we realize the world really is one family! A part of the Spirit of Africa Festival.

Adapted and directed by Anasuya Vaidya. Performed by Aadya Sinha, Adhiraj Mahajan, Elina Sabharwal, Sharan Makhijani, Kiana Shroff, Kartik and the Diksha Children's Repertory.

Limited tickets of Rs. 250/- available on bookmyshow.com, Paytm.com, insider.in.

WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENOUGH (Play in English)

November 16 at 7.30pm

Adapted and directed by Sujatha Balakrishnan, Bengaluru

Inspired by African-American playwright Ntozake Shange's brilliant piece of choreopoems, the play is adapted to the Indian context and consists of multilingual monologues, poetry and dance narrated by women across age, class and gender. These reflect the various struggles that women face, from gender discrimination to the personal challenges faced in relationships due to national border conflicts. These are first person stories spoken mostly in English, with some Hindi and Punjabi also. Narrated as compelling monologues, they reflect the power of storytelling and what it means to be in control of our stories. It reinforces that every story has a soul and a message that needs to be told, heard and counted. A part of the Spirit of Africa Festival.

Limited tickets of Rs. 350/- available on bookmyshow.com, Paytm.com, insider.in.

SCAPEGOAT - Hindi play

November 17 at 6pm

Adapted and directed by Rajneesh Gautam

A Hindi adaptation of Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka's powerful play The Strong Breed, the play revolves around the Yoruba tradition of 'egungun', in which, for the benefit of the whole community, a scapegoat is selected to represent the evil faced by the village. In the course of the festival, the scapegoat is driven out and exiled from the community. To spare the simple-minded youngster who has been chosen for this fate, an educated young man, Eman, volunteers to be the scapegoat. However, the ritual is overturned as Eman flees the village and the village elders set a deadly trap for him... A part of the Spirit of Africa Festival.

Performed by Neel Kamal, R.S. Raghu, Renuka, Zoor Barooah, Varun Mittal, Javed and the Akshara Repertory.

Limited tickets of Rs. 350/- available on bookmyshow.com, Paytm.com, insider.in.

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital), New Delhi. Tel: 01123361075.





